Detroit Tigers' Mikie Mahtook, right, celebrates his two-run home run with Ian Kinsler (3) during the second inning Tuesday. (Photo: Paul Sancya, Associated Press)

Detroit – It started ominously for the Tigers, but you never know when the dark skies will clear.

Anibal Sanchez, making his first start since Aug. 16, lasted five pitches Tuesday. Royals lead-off hitter Whit Merrifield laced a 2-2 fastball off his right calf. He couldn't continue and just like that, the Tigers had to crank up the bullpen.

But very suddenly, the Tigers hitters got unstuck. They hadn’t produced a lead in five games since the team traded away Justin Upton and Justin Verlander. But they unleashed their fury on All-Star left-hander Jason Vargas, scoring seven times in the second inning and pummeled the Royals 13-2.

JaCoby Jones and Mikie Mahtook both hit two-run home runs in the inning, and third baseman Jeimer Candelario started the barrage with a two-run double.

BOX SCORE: Tiger 13, Royals 2

For Jones, it was his first home run since his game-winning blast off Jose Quintana on Opening Day in Chicago. He liked it so much, he blasted another homer in the seventh. The first one was an opposite-field shot to right, the second one he pulled over the fence in left.

Mahtook (11), who had a home run stolen by a leaping Alex Gordon on Monday, put this one beyond the bullpens in left.

The seven runs allowed by Vargas in the second inning alone were more than he’d allowed in any start this season.

The home runs would keep flying.

John Hicks hit a two-run home run to center field in the fourth and Jose Iglesias (6) rang one off the foul pole in the left, a solo shot in the fifth. Hicks blasted another home run (6) to left field in the eighth and he added an RBI single in the sixth — a four-RBI night.

It was yet another hard knock for Sanchez, who has had a season full of them. He started the year in the bullpen, volunteered to pitch in Triple-A to get his arm built back up to start and then, once he returned to the Tigers’ rotation, struggled, strained his hamstring and went on the disabled list.

Still, Sanchez was determined to salvage his season. With the chance the Tigers could buy out his contract for 2018, he could be free agent in the off-season. So he was hoping to salvage his season with a couple strong starts in September.

The last thing he wanted or needed was to come out of the game with a calf bruise after just five pitches. X-rays were negative and he will be re-evaluated.

The bullpen had his back, though, allowing just one run over the final eight innings.

Right-hander Myles Jaye, who threw 47 pitches on Saturday, was hurried into the game. Although the Merrifield wound up scoring – run charged to Sanchez -- Jaye went 2.1 scoreless innings.

Left-hander Blaine Hardy was next. He’d struck out two in a scoreless ninth inning on Monday. He followed that by recording eight straight outs – at one point striking out Brandon Moss, Alcides Escobar and Gordon in a row.

Lefty Daniel Stumpf gave up a home run into the visitor’s bullpen in left-center to Lorenzo Cain in the sixth. Jones, with a valiant leap at the fence, nearly brought it back.

Right-handers Drew VerHagen, Alex Wilson (returning from his three-game suspension) and Victor Alcantara (making his Major-League debut) closed it out. Alcantara, acquired in the trade for Cameron Maybin, hit a batter and gave up a single before ending the game.





