Tigers relief pitcher Zac Reininger reacts to allowing a Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez two-run home run in the eighth inning on Wednesday night. (Photo: Paul Sancya, Associated Press)

Detroit — If it ends up being bookends, Matthew Boyd will be OK with it. Thrilled with it, in fact.

There wasn’t anybody on the staff pitching better than Boyd coming out of spring training. And the way he’s looked in his last couple of starts, perhaps his finish can be just as strong.

Boyd took the loss Wednesday night. The Royals broke open a tie game scoring four times in the seventh inning and went on to beat the Tigers, 13-2. Salvador Perez hit a pair of home runs, the second came in a seven-run eighth inning.

BOX SCORE: Royals 13, Tigers 2

But it was a 2-2 game when Boyd took the mound in the seventh inning. After six strong innings, he supplied the tinder in the pivotal seventh giving up back-to-back doubles to Alcides Escobar and Alex Gordon.

Reliever Warwick Saupold threw the spark — giving up an RBI double to Whit Merrifield, an RBI single to Lorenzo Cain and a double to Melky Cabrera to signal the rout was on.

But these days, the Tigers focus is on development; and that Boyd was out there in the seventh inning, approaching 100 pitches, speaks to the progress he’s made.

His line will look pedestrian: six innings (plus two batters), seven hits and four runs. But it marks another step in his steady progression back to form since he simplified his delivery three starts ago.

He took many of the moving parts out of his windup, and that has enabled him to repeat his delivery more consistently. It’s also enabled him to speed up his pace on the mound.

His first start with the new delivery was against the White Sox on Aug. 27 and he made one tragically bad pitch in a five-run inning — a three-run homer to Matt Davidson.

His next start was against the Indians and he allowed only one run in five innings.

On Wednesday, he was in firm control of his game through six innings. His only trouble came in the second inning. Perez jumped on a 1-2 fastball and hit it on a line over the left-field fence.

Then with two outs, he fell behind Escobar. His 3-1 fastball was laced to the gap in left center for a triple, scoring Mike Moustakas from first.

In the other five innings, Boyd gave up just two hits and two walks. The Royals only threat came with two outs in the fifth when Merrifield doubled and Cain walked. But Boyd responded by striking out Cabrera on three pitches — curveball at 74 mph, fastball at 93 (called strike), then another fastball at 93 (swinging).

He allowed himself a fist pump as he walked off the mound.

He was at 87 pitches through six and the bottom of the Royals order was up in the seventh. But he fell behind Escobar, who blasted a 2-2 two-seamer off the wall in right. He fell behind Gordon, too, but threw him a nasty, 3-2 change-up.

Gordon was way out front of the pitch, but was able to poke it softly down the line in left field.

Tough way to end an otherwise encouraging night.

The Tigers had 12 base runners against Royals starter Jason Hammel in six innings, but managed just two runs. One came on a fielding error by third baseman Moustakas in the fourth after John Hicks and Jeimer Candelario singled.

Candelario, who has got at least one hit in all six games he’s played for the Tigers, also walked twice.

The second run came on Ian Kinsler’s 15th home run of the year in the fifth. All 15 of his homers this year have been solo shots. He is the first to manage that feat since 1987 when Reds' Kal Daniels started the year with 16 solo homers.

Speaking of development and progress: The Tigers are still waiting to see some from right-hander Joe Jimenez. He faced six batters in the eighth and five of them got hits and all five scored.

His power fastball, which made him so dominant in Double A and Triple A, has not been in evidence at this level.

Zac Reininger gave up a double to Eric Hosmer and the second homer of the day for Perez before ending the inning.

The Royals banged out 18 hits. Merrifield had three doubles.

