Tigers left-hander Matthew Boyd will start Wednesday night against the Kansas City Royals. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

Top 1st: Tigers 0, Royals 0

Whit Merrifield grounded out to third, Lorenzo Cain did the same and Melky Cabrera flew out to left field as Matt Boyd (8 pitches) put together a neat and tidy opening frame.

ROYALS AT TIGERS

First pitch: 7:10 p.m., Comerica Park, Detroit

TV/radio: Fox Sports 1/97.1 FM

Records: The Tigers are 59-79, fourth place in the American League Central Division, 23 games behind the Cleveland Indians. The Royals are 68-69, third place in the AL Central, 13.5 games behind the Indians, and three games behind the Minnesota Twins and Los Angeles Angels for the second wild-card spot.

ROYALS LINEUP

1. Whit Merrifield, 2B

2. Lorenzo Cain, CF

3. Melky Cabrera, RF

4. Eric Hosmer, 1B

5. Salvador Perez, C

6. Mike Moustakas, 3B

7. Jorge Bonifacio, DH

8. Alcides Escobar, SS

9. Alex Gordon, LF

SP: Jason Hammel, RHP

TIGERS LINEUP

1. Ian Kinsler, 2B

2. Alex Presley, RF

3. Nick Castellanos, 3B

4. John Hicks, 1B

5. Jeimer Candelario, 3B

6. Mikie Mahtook, LF

7. James McCann, C

8. JaCoby Jones, CF

9. Dixon Machado, SS

SP: Matthew Boyd, LHP