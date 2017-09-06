Jose Iglesias (Photo: Paul Sancya, Associated Press)

Detroit – The Tigers will be without shortstop Jose Iglesias for a few days.

Iglesias, who hit his sixth home run of the season Tuesday night, flew home to Miami Tuesday night to be with his wife, who is about to give birth. It will be Iglesias’s second child. He also has a son born in 2011.

Iglesias is expected to miss three games and return to the team this weekend in Toronto.

Dixon Machado will likely start at shortstop in his place.

