Tigers' Nick Castellanos is congratulated by Jeimer Candelario and Dixon Machado #49 after hitting a grand slam home run in the third inning. (Photo: Tom Szczerbowski, Getty Images)

Toronto — Playoffs haven’t been part of the Tigers’ consciousness for some weeks now as September delivers a string of mop-up games.

But you can always jam a moment or two of drama into the act.

The Tigers were as much professional entertainers as baseball players Friday at Rogers Centre as they beat the Blue Jays, 5-4, thanks to some improbable theater from their infield, as well as new right-fielder Nick Castellanos.

BOX SCORE: Tigers 5, Blue Jays 4

Castellanos was making his first outfield start in four years for the Tigers and celebrated dually. He handled two fly-ball chances so casually it looked as if he had been gathering moss all these years in the outfield.

And for his game-winning stunt, he crushed a Marcus Stroman fastball beyond the center-field fence for a third-inning grand slam that early on gave the Tigers a 4-0 lead.

Then, as drums rolled, the defensive epic.

With runners at second and first and none out in the sixth, reliever Drew VerHagen threw a sinker that Kevin Pillar whacked over the bag at third.

Jeimer Candelario, who has all but displaced Castellanos at third, snared the ball on a backhand, stepped on third, whipped a sidearm throw to Ian Kinser at second, with Kinsler pivoting and dishing a lightning-bolt relay to Efren Navarro at first.

Pillar was out by a shoelace and the Tigers had their first triple play since they did it against the Mariners on Aug. 1, 2001.

There was irony as well as symmetry in Friday’s two big plays.

Candelario, the man who has replaced Castellanos because of Castellanos’ challenges at third, started a triple play that would not have been imaginable had a 23-year-old rookie and his strong arm not been planted at third.

Castellanos, meanwhile, would not have been an easy position choice for manager Brad Ausmus had he not agreed to, and proved he could handle, a relocation in right field.

It was all enough to save the Tigers on an evening when their makeshift rotation survived to win a road game against one of the American League East’s annual Tigers thorns.

Buck Farmer pitched five innings, allowed only a single earned run, and departed after the first three Jays batters got on base to start Toronto’s half of the sixth.

It shouldn’t have been quite so perilous of a stretch for Farmer. He struck out leadoff man Jose Bautista on a pitch in the dirt that got past James McCann for a questionable passed ball, allowing Bautista to land safely at first.

Justin Smoak followed with another single, and then Kendrys Morales blooped a single to center that Mikie Mahtook couldn’t snag as Bautista scored.

On came VerHagen. And there was a motive at work. VerHagen throws sinkers that tend to turn into ground balls.

Pillar obliged and, with Candelario beginning some impromptu antics, the Tigers had their triple play.

Detroit’s only other run came in the seventh when Ian Kinsler homered over the left-field fence. Kinsler’s homer, his 16th of 2017, gave the Tigers a 5-2 lead.

An inning later, it was 5-4. Alex Wilson arrived for the eighth and was socked for homers by Richard Urena, and then by Bautista.

But he finished matters minus any additional injury, which left it to Shane Greene to close.

Greene walked a batter with two out, but struck out Miguel Montero to wrap up a game that, given the Tigers’ Friday stagecraft, might as well have been played at nearby Pantages Theater.

