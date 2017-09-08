Tigers pitcher Buck Farmer opens the series against the Blue Jays. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

The Tigers open a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday at Rogers Center. Detroit has lost six of its last seven. Meanwhile, Toronto is 3-7 in its last 10 games, dropping its last two.

Right-hander Buck Farmer starts for the Tigers. He allowed five runs on three hits while giving up three walks on three strikeouts in taking the loss in the second game of a doubleheader last week against the Indians.

The Tigers are without shortstop Jose Iglesias who is on paternity leave for the birth of his son.

TIGERS AT BLUE JAYS

First pitch: 7:07, Rogers Centre, Toronto

TV/radio: Fox Sports Detroit/97.1 FM

Pitchers: Tigers, RHP Buck Farmer (3-2, 7.18) vs. Blue Jays, RHP Marcus Stroman (11-6, 3.08)

Records: The Tigers 59-80, in fourth place and 24.5 games behind the Indians in the AL Central. The Blue Jays are 64-76, in fifth place and 15 games behind the Red Sox in the AL East.

LINEUPS

Tigers

1. Ian Kinsler, 2B

2. Jeimer Candelario, 3B

3. Nick Castellanos RF

4. John Hicks, DH

5. Mikie Mahtook, CF

6. James McCann, C

7. Efren Navarro, 1B

8. Andrew Romine, LF

9. Dixon Machado, SS

Buck Farmer, SP

Blue Jays

1. Steve Pearce, LF

2. Jose Bautista, RF

3. Justin Smoak, 1B

4. Kendrys Morales, DH

5. Kevin Pillar, CF

6. Ryan Goins, 2B

7. Darwin Barney, 3B

8. Raffy Lopez, C

9. Richard Urena, SS

Marcus Stroman, SP

