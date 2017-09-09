Blue Jays 5, Tigers 4
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera takes batting practice as he
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera takes batting practice as he returns from his six-game suspension ahead of baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays in Toronto on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017. The Tigers' late rally fell short in a 5-4 loss.  Aaron Lynett, Associated Press
Blue Jays starting pitcher Brett Anderson works against
Blue Jays starting pitcher Brett Anderson works against the Tigers in the first inning.  Aaron Lynett, Associated Press
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera rounds the bases past around
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera rounds the bases past around Blue Jays starting pitcher Brett Anderson after hitting a two-run home run in the first inning.  Aaron Lynett, Associated Press
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera is congratulated by Nick Castellanos
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera is congratulated by Nick Castellanos (9) after hitting a two-run home run in the first inning.  Tom Szczerbowski, Getty Images
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera is greeted in the dugout after
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera is greeted in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run in the first inning.  Aaron Lynett, Associated Press
Tigers starting pitcher Chad Bell works against the
Tigers starting pitcher Chad Bell works against the Blue Jays in the first inning.  Aaron Lynett, Associated Press
Tigers second baseman Ian Kinsler, right, unsuccessfully
Tigers second baseman Ian Kinsler, right, unsuccessfully attempts to turn a double play after forcing out Blue Jays' Richard Urena at second base during the first inning.  Aaron Lynett, Associated Press
Tigers' Andrew Romine makes a diving catch in the second
Tigers' Andrew Romine makes a diving catch in the second inning.  Tom Szczerbowski, Getty Images
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez is caught stealing by
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez is caught stealing by Tigers shortstop Dixon Machado in the fourth inning.  Aaron Lynett, Associated Press
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez (37) is caught stealing
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez (37) is caught stealing by Tigers shortstop Dixon Machado, left, in the fourth inning.  Aaron Lynett, Associated Press
Blue Jays' Jose Bautista reacts after being hit by
Blue Jays' Jose Bautista reacts after being hit by a pitch from the Tigers during the fifth inning.  Aaron Lynett, Associated Press
Tigers reliever Warwick Saupold exits the game as he
Tigers reliever Warwick Saupold exits the game as he is relieved by manager Brad Ausmus in the sixth inning.  Tom Szczerbowski, Getty Images
Tigers' James McCann tags out Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales
Tigers' James McCann tags out Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales at home plate in the seventh inning.  Tom Szczerbowski, Getty Images
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario is congratulated by teammates
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario is congratulated by teammates in the dugout after scoring a run in the ninth inning.  Tom Szczerbowski, Getty Images
Tigers' Nick Castellanos reacts after fouling a ball
Tigers' Nick Castellanos reacts after fouling a ball off his leg during the ninth inning.  Aaron Lynett, Associated Press
Blue Jays relief pitcher Ryan Tepera, right, is congratulated
Blue Jays relief pitcher Ryan Tepera, right, is congratulated by Blue Jays catcher Luke Maile after closing out Toronto's 5-4 win.  Aaron Lynett, Associated Press
    Toronto — In his first at-bat Friday night at Rogers Centre, the Tigers’ new man in right field, Nicholas Castellanos, ripped a liner to the warning track in center field.

    It of course was hauled in by Blue Jays patrolman Kevin Pillar.

    Castellanos hit a grand slam in his next at-bat. But a hitter’s cruel fate in 2017, it seems, is to pay a penalty for any hard-hit ball that doesn’t go the defense’s way.

    Castellanos lined out to left in his final turn.

    Saturday, in a game the Tigers lost, 5-4, to the Blue Jays, Castellanos singled to left in the fourth, which appeared to have incensed baseball’s gods.

    In his next at-bat, in the sixth, with the score tied, 2-2, and Jeimer Candelario on third, Castellanos was invited to swing at a 3-0 pitch from Brett Anderson.

    Castellanos drove the ball on an arc toward right field. It looked to be a sure single  until Jose Bautista made a diving catch that cost Castellanos an RBI and the Tigers what would have been a 3-2 lead.

    More: Highway to swell: Tigers’ Hicks a big hit

    There was still time for some Castellanos retribution. And he got it, somewhat, when in the ninth he blasted a double to right that Bautista wasn’t catching. It was the linchpin in a two-run rally that fell one run shy of tying the game.

    It has been like this all season, Castellanos acknowledged afterward in the visitor’s clubhouse.

    Line drive. Deep drive. Too many times, he is out.

    “I’m hitting .255,” said Castellanos, who is more accurately at .257, “but I could easily be hitting .300.”

    Castellanos' line-drive rate has been among the best in baseball in 2017. But he has indeed seemed to defy probabilities with his hard-hit bullets that so often find a defender’s glove.

    Of some consolation this weekend is that Castellanos’ relocation to right has been smooth.

    He has handled all chances smoothly. He has fielded base hits minus miscue and has made the right throw to the right infielders.

    But the exasperation of hitting so many balls hard and trotting back to Detroit’s dugout has grated more than a bit.

    “Hopefully,” Castellanos said with a bite to his voice and just the trace of a grin, “they’ll all drop next year and I’ll hit .700.”

    Still out

    Jose Iglesias has been reinstated from bereavement leave. But because of Hurricane Irma’s bead on Florida, Iglesias was still believed to be stranded Saturday in Miami.

    “He’s still stuck in Florida,” said Tigers manager Brad Ausmus, “and I’m not sure when we’ll see him.”

    lynn.henning@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @Lynn_Henning

