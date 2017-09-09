Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez is caught stealing by Tigers shortstop Dixon Machado in the fourth inning. (Photo: Aaron Lynett, Associated Press)

Toronto — Big-league baseball allows what football Saturdays do not.

A team that’s just taken one in the snoot can at least look forward to some Sunday redemption.

The Tigers had no choice Saturday at Rogers Centre, even after they made a gallant ninth-inning surge, scoring twice, and leaving the tying run at third in what went down as a 5-4 loss to the Blue Jays.

BOX SCORE: Blue Jays 5, Tigers 4

Suspense seemed to be the last element Saturday’s game was brewing until the Tigers, down 5-2, scored twice on a walk to Jeimer Candelario, Miguel Cabrera’s single, and Nicholas Castellanos’ RBI double against the right-field fence that made it a 5-3 game.

With one out, James McCann’s single through the left-side hole drove home Cabrera to make it 5-4, with Castellanos holding at third and now in position to score on a sacrifice fly.

No go.

JaCoby Jones popped out to second, freezing Castellanos, all before Andrew Romine struck out looking to end it.

Detroit had hinted early Saturday that it would be a different afternoon altogether after Cabrera, fresh from his six-game suspension, pounded a first-inning Brett Anderson fastball beyond the left-field fence for a two-run bomb that gave the Tigers a quick 2-0 lead.

But the Jays steadily tore into Chad Bell, Warwick Saupold, Daniel Stumpf, Jeff Ferrell, and Blaine Hardy, rolling up 12 hits, including a pair in the sixth that put Toronto on top, 4-2. A final run in the eighth against Hardy became the game-winner.

The Tigers finished with eight hits. And that was misleading only in that the Jays did a lot of showing off Saturday, thanks mostly to their outfield defense, which tended to keep Detroit’s offense leashed.

Kevin Pillar, who had four hits including a home run, crashed against the center-field fence in the fifth to steal a 400-foot hit from Dixon Machado. Jose Bautista’s glove isn’t his billboard asset, but he slid along Rogers’ fake sod to thwart Castellanos’ bid for a RBI single in the sixth.

The Blue Jays also stole a couple of bases and ran their way into another run in the fourth when Kendrys Morales scored from third on a neat play McCann wishes he had back.

Morales was on third, and Teoscar Hernandez at first, when Hernandez decided to try and swipe second base.

McCann went for Hernandez. Morales, however, was far enough down the line he could lumber home. Kinsler cut off the throw, but there was no shot at Morales, whose run tied the game, 2-2.

The Tigers will give it another go Sunday, with Anibal Sanchez getting a start against J.A. Happ.

