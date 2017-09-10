Tigers starter Anibal Sanchez is pulled from the game in the fifth inning Sunday. (Photo: Vaughn Ridley, Getty Images)

There were other concerns, perhaps, within Sunday’s Tigers galaxy.

A hurricane in the South. A certain NFL game at Ford Field.

The Tigers proved to be of little distraction in their game at Rogers Centre, as they were bounced by the Blue Jays, 8-2.

Anibal Sanchez was lashed for 12 hits and seven runs in 42/3 innings, and that was all the help Toronto required on a day when Detroit’s only two runs came on Ian Kinsler’s fifth-inning homer into the bullpen in left against Jays starter J.A. Happ.

BOX SCORE: Blue Jays 8, Tigers 2

The Tigers got seven hits, two of which — a double and a single — came from Nick Castellanos, who again started in right field for the Tigers and who again handled matters without drama or missteps.

Sanchez was reasonably fine in Sunday’s early going. He allowed only a run through the first three innings, while striking out four Jays batters.

But the Jays ripped into him for three hits and a pair of runs in the fourth, and then added four more runs on five hits in the fifth.

Five of those runs came courtesy of rookie outfielder Teoscar Hernandez, who slammed a two-run shot in the fourth, and added a three-run bomb in the fifth.

The Tigers got serviceable relief from three bullpen pitchers: Jeff Ferrell (one-third of an inning, one hit), Artie Lewicki (two innings, three hits, three strikeouts), and Daniel Norris (one inning, no hits).

The Tigers were to head for Cleveland later Sunday for a three-game challenge against September’s most furious team, the Indians.

lynn.henning@detroitnews.com

twitter.com/Lynn_Henning