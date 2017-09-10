Tyler Collins (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

Toronto – With roster limits freed in September, and with a sudden loss of personnel, the Tigers invited outfielder Tyler Collins to rejoin the team for their oncoming three-game series against the Indians at Cleveland.

Collins, 27, was added because of a roster thinned by a combination of events and injuries.

Following bereavement leave, Jose Iglesias has been stranded in the Miami area because of Hurricane Irma’s disruptions.

A pair of outfielders, Mikie Mahtook and Alex Presley, have been dealing with minor injuries that kept them out of the weekend series against Toronto, which wrapped up Sunday when the Blue Jays whipped the Tigers, 8-2, at Rogers Centre.

Collins had been with the Tigers for 40 early-season games but was hitting only .200 and was sent to Triple A Toledo. He finished strong with the Mud Hens, batting .343 in his final 10 games, and .309 during the season’s second half.

The Tigers are not certain when Iglesias will be rejoining the team. Mahtook’s and Presley’s injuries are believed to be short-term and either player could be in the lineup for Detroit’s three-game set against the Indians, which begins Monday night at Progressive Field.