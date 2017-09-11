Tigers outfielder Tyler Collins is back in the lineup after spending most of the season at Triple-A Toledo. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

Good luck, Myles Jaye.

The Tigers rookie right-hander is making his first major-league start Monday, taking on the American League-leading Indians at Progressive Field. First pitch is at 7:10 p.m.

The Indians have won 18 straight. No biggie.

The 25-year-old Jaye, meanwhile, is making his third appearance after two scoreless relief appearances. He's allowed three hits and two walks over 5.2 innings. He was 4-13 over two minor-league levels with a 3.96 ERA, covering 25 starts.

The Tigers welcome Tyler Collins back into the fold after he finished up at Triple-A Toledo with a flourish (.343 over his last 10 games). He's hitting seventh and playing left field Monday night.

The Indians counter with Carlos Carrasco (14-6, 3.53 ERA).

TIGERS AT INDIANS

First pitch: 7:10 p.m. Monday, Progressive Field, Cleveland

TV/radio: Fox Sports Detroit/97.1 FM

Records: The Tigers are 60-82, fourth place in the American League Central Division, 26.5 games behind the Indians. The Indians are 87-56, owners of the best record in the American League.

TIGERS LINEUP

1. Ian Kinsler, 2B

2. Alex Presley, DH

3. Miguel Cabrera, 1B

4. Nick Castellanos, RF

5. Jeimer Candelario, 3B

6. James McCann, C

7. Tyler Collins, LF

8. JaCoby Jones, CF

9. Dixon Machado, SS

SP: Myles Jaye, RHP

INDIANS LINEUP

1. Francisco Lindor, SS

2. Lonnie Chisenhall, LF

3. Jose Ramirez, 2B

4. Edwin Encarnacion, DH

5. Jay Bruce, RF

6. Carlos Santana, 1B

7. Yandy Diaz, 3B

8. Bradley Zimmer, CF

9. Roberto Perez, C

SP: Carlos Carrasco, RHP

