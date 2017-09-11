Cleveland Indians' Jose Ramirez gets congratulations from Francisco Lindor (12) after hitting a two-run home run off Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Myles Jaye as catcher James McCann stands in the background during the fourth inning. (Photo: Ron Schwane, Associated Press)

Cleveland —Tigers manager Brad Ausmus has seen this Indians machine coming together. Over the last four years, he’s seen their young starting pitchers mature and blossom. He’s seen them continuously harvest productive young talent from their farm system and he’s seen their front office smartly fill in the holes with quality veteran players.

“To me, they are the best team,” he said. “No knock of the Dodgers or the Astros, but I think this is the most balanced team and probably the biggest threat to anybody trying to win a World Series. Because they do cover every facet of the game.”

They dominated every facet of the game Monday, beating the Tigers 11-0, extending their franchise-best win streak to 19 games. One more win and they will equal the 2002 A’s streak of 20 straight, which, in the modern era, is second only to the 1935 Cubs who won 21 straight.

The 1916 New York Giants are credited with a 26-game win streak, despite having a tie game in that stretch.

BOX SCORE: Indians 11, Tigers 0

“You look at their team and it seems like a great blueprint,” Ausmus said. “But a lot of things have happened here that they haven’t expected. They weren’t expecting Jose Ramirez to be an MVP-caliber player. Lonnie Chisenhall was a third baseman a couple of years ago. Now he’s turned into a very good outfielder who can swing the bat.

“To be a good team, you have to have some surprises, some diamonds in the rough.”

Ramirez came into the game hitting .473 with a 1.091 slugging percentage and 1.636 OPS, with eight homers and 22 RBIs, in 15 games against the Tigers this season. He continued his assault Monday with a sacrifice fly and a two-run home run off Tigers’ starter Myles Jaye, who gave up seven runs in 3.2 innings.

Francisco Lindor, one of the club’s harvested home-grown stars, hit a bases-loaded triple to highlight a five-run second inning.

And right-hander Carlos Carrasco, one of the come-of-age starting pitchers in the Indians rotation, beat the Tigers for the fifth straight time this season. He allowed two runs or less in all five.

“If you can put together a lineup like that — switch hitters, power and speed, outstanding starting pitching, great bullpen — yeah, it’s a blueprint,” Ausmus said. “It’s easy to look at their roster and say, ‘Let’s put a roster together like that.’

“But it’s a lot harder to actually put a roster like that together.”

The Indians have outscored their 19 victims by 100 runs during this streak. They have scored first in 18 of the 19 wins. The Indians starting pitcher has posted the win in 17 of the 19 victories.

Absurd.

The Tigers did get Ramirez out of the game, in a very unconventional manner, in the sixth inning. Reliever Warwick Saupold’s first pitch was inside at Ramirez’s hands. It was initially ruled a hit-by-pitch, and Ramirez, who had been hit by Jaye in the first inning, was removed from the game.

The Tigers challenged to call. The pitch hit Ramirez’s bat first before it caromed off his wrist. The call was reversed and ruled a foul ball. But Ramirez was already replaced by Erik Gonzalez.

The Indians announced later that Ramirez was pulled as a precaution with a forearm bruise.

Both teams were edgy at that point. Carrasco had thrown three straight pitches high and tight to Miguel Cabrera in the fifth inning, before striking him out with the next three pitches.

TIGERS SCHEDULE

Earlier in the game, Carlos Santana was hit in the neck by an errant throw from second baseman Ian Kinsler as he crossed first base. The Indians may not have been thrilled with Cabrera’s effort to catch the throw.

In any event, Indians manager Terry Francona started pulling his starters out of the game in the sixth inning and things calmed down.

The Tigers scratched out seven hits off Carrasco in six innings. Jeimer Candelario had two of them. But they were 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position. He struck out nine.

The Indians scored single runs off Tigers relievers Zac Reininger and Saupold (three walks), and two off Jairo Labourt in the bottom of the eighth.

This was the fourth time in 11 games this month the Tigers have allowed 10 or more runs and been beaten by 10 or more runs.

There was one positive for the Tigers pitching staff. Right-hander Joe Jimenez, who was tagged for five runs in a third of an inning in his last outing Sept. 6, pitched a clean seventh. His fastball, which had been 92-94 mph in his previous outing, was clocking at 95-97 in this one.

Twitter: @cmccosky​