Tigers prospect Matt Hall went 7-6 with a 2.44 ERA in 19 appearances, including 18 starts for Class A Lakeland. He struck out 110 in 103.1 innings, allowing just four home runs. (Photo: Cliff Welch / Associated Press)

He might not be at the very top of many Tigers’ top prospects lists, but left-hander Matt Hall had a pretty strong season for the high Class A Lakeland Flying Tigers.

Hall, 24, was named to Baseball America’s High Class A All-Star team, which includes players from the California, Carolina and Florida State leagues.

Hall is the only Tigers representative on Baseball America’s all-star teams for Triple A, Double A and high Class A, which all were posted Monday.

The 6-foot, 200-pound Hall was one of six pitchers selected to the high Class A team, after a season in which he went 7-6 with a 2.44 ERA in 19 appearances, including 18 starts. He struck out 110 in 103.1 innings, allowing just four home runs.

The showing earned Hall an August promotion to Double-A Erie, where he started six games, going 1-0 with a 3.09 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 35 innings.

A sixth-round draft pick out of Missouri State in 2015, Hall is ranked as the No. 29 prospect in the Tigers system, according to MLB.com.