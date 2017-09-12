Tigers pitcher Matthew Boyd will start Tuesday night against the Indians. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

Now 23 games under .500, the Detroit Tigers aren't going be making any history this season (at least not in a good way), but they can stop history Tuesday night.

It won't be easy, though.

The Tigers take on the Indians, who are vying for their 20th straight victory, which would tie the 2002 Oakland Athletics for longest winning streak in the "expansion era," which dates to 1961. First pitch is at 7:10 p.m.

What's more, the Tigers will be facing the Indians ace, Corey Kluber, a 15-game winner who's racked up 235 strikeouts in a Cy Young-worthy season.

The Tigers, meanwhile, will send lefty Matthew Boyd (5-9, 5.93 ERA) to the mound. Boyd faced the Indians on Sept. 1, holding them to one run on five hits and two walks in five innings in a 3-2 Cleveland victory.

Former Tigers outfielder Austin Jackson is hitting second Tuesday night for the Indians.

TIGERS AT INDIANS

First pitch: 7:10 p.m. Tuesday, Progressive Field, Cleveland

TV/radio: Fox Sports Detroit/97.1 FM

Records: The Tigers are 60-83, fourth place in the American League Central, 27.5 games behind the Indians. The Indians are 88-56, with the best record in the AL.

TIGERS LINEUP

1. Ian Kinsler, 2B

2. Alex Presley, LF

3. Miguel Cabrera, 1B

4. Nick Castellanos, RF

5. Jeimer Candelario, 3B

6. Tyler Collins, CF

7. Bryan Holaday, C

8. Efren Navarro, DH

9. Andrew Romine, SS

SP: Matthew Boyd, LHP

INDIANS LINEUP

1. Francisco Lindor, SS

2. Austin Jackson, CF

3. Jose Ramirez, 2B

4. Edwin Encarnacion, DH

5. Carlos Santana, 1B

6. Jay Bruce, RF

7. Yandy Diaz, 3B

8. Brandon Guyer, LF

9. Yan Gomes, C

SP: Corey Kluber, RHP