Miguel Cabrera and the Detroit Tigers open the 2018 season March 29 against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Comerica Park in Detroit. (Photo: Duane Burleson, Associated Press)

In the early stages of a rebuild, the Tigers season is all but finished. But, a new season is just around the corner.

The Tigers will open the 2018 season March 29 at home against the Pittsburgh Pirates — the earliest opening date in Comerica Park history — as they unveiled their 162-game schedule Tuesday.

The opener is part of a six-game homestand to kick off the season, which includes three games against the Kansas City Royals from April 2-4.

The Tigers also will play host to the defending World Series champion Chicago Cubs on Aug. 21-22. Other interleague opponents coming to Comerica include fellow National League Central foes Cincinnati Reds (June 19-20) and St. Louis Cardinals (Sept. 7-9).

Below is the Tigers schedule, including times that were available.

TIGERS 2018 SCHEDULE

MARCH/APRIL

March 29 vs. PIT at 1:10 p.m.

March 31 vs. PIT at 1:10 p.m.

April 1 vs. PIT at 1:10 p.m.

April 2 vs. KC at 1:10 p.m.

April 3 vs. KC at 1:10 p.m.

April 4 vs. KC at 1:10 p.m.

April 5 at CWS

April 7 at CWS

April 8 at CWS

April 9 at CLE

April 10 at CLE

April 11 at CLE

April 12 at CLE

April 13 vs. NYY at 7:10 p.m.

April 14 vs. NYY at 1:10 p.m.

April 15 vs. NYY at 1:10 p.m.

April 17 vs. BAL at 7:10 p.m.

April 18 vs. BAL at 7:10 p.m.

April 19 vs. BAL at 1:10 p.m.

April 20 vs. KC at 7:10 p.m.

April 21 vs. KC at 1:10 p.m.

April 22 vs. KC at 1:10 p.m.

April 24 at PIT

April 25 at PIT

April 26 at PIT

April 27 at BAL

April 28 at BAL

April 29 at BAL

April 30 vs. TB at 7:10 p.m.

MAY

May 1 vs. TB at 7:10 p.m.

May 2 vs. TB at 1:10 p.m.

May 3 at KC

May 4 at KC

May 5 at KC

May 6 at KC

May 7 at TEX

May 8 at TEX

May 9 at TEX

May 11 vs. SEA at 7:10 p.m.

May 12 vs. SEA at 4:10 p.m.

May 13 vs. SEA at 1:10 p.m.

May 14 vs. CLE at 7:10 p.m.

May 15 vs. CLE at 7:10 p.m.

May 16 vs. CLE at 1:10 p.m.

May 17 at SEA

May 18 at SEA

May 19 at SEA

May 20 at SEA

May 21 at MIN

May 22 at MIN

May 23 at MIN

May 25 vs. CWS at 7:10 p.m.

May 26 vs. CWS at 4:10 p.m.

May 27 vs. CWS at 1:10 p.m.

May 28 vs. LAA at 1:10 p.m.

May 29 vs. LAA at 7:10 p.m.

May 30 vs. LAA at 7:10 p.m.

May 31 vs. LAA at 1:10 p.m.

JUNE

June 1 vs. TOR at 7:10 p.m.

June 2 vs. TOR at 4:10 p.m.

June 3 vs. TOR at 1:10 p.m.

June 5 at BOS

June 6 at BOS

June 7 at BOS

June 8 vs. CLE at 7:10 p.m.

June 9 vs. CLE at 4:10 p.m.

June 10 vs. CLE at 1:10 p.m.

June 12 vs. MIN at 7:10 p.m.

June 13 vs. MIN at 7:10 p.m.

June 14 vs. MIN at 1:10 p.m.

June 15 at CWS

June 16 at CWS

June 17 at CWS

June 19 at CIN

June 20 at CIN

June 22 at CLE

June 23 at CLE

June 24 at CLE

June 25 vs. OAK at 3:10 p.m.

June 26 vs. OAK at 7:10 p.m.

June 27 vs. OAK at 7:10 p.m.

June 28 vs. OAK at 1:10 p.m.

June 29 at TOR

June 30 at TOR

JULY

July 1 at TOR

July 2 at TOR

July 3 at CHC

July 4 at CHC

July 5 vs. TEX at 7:10 p.m.

July 6 vs. TEX at 7:10 p.m.

July 7 vs. TEX at 4:10 p.m.

July 8 vs. TEX at 1:10 p.m.

July 9 at TB

July 10 at TB

July 11 at TB

July 13 at HOU

July 14 at HOU

July 15 at HOU

July 20 vs. BOS at 7:10 p.m.

July 21 vs. BOS at 6:10 p.m.

July 22 vs. BOS at 1:10 p.m.

July 23 at KC

July 24 at KC

July 25 at KC

July 27 vs. CLE at 7:10 p.m.

July 28 vs. CLE at 6:10 p.m.

July 29 vs. CLE at 1:10 p.m.

July 31 vs. CIN at 7:10 p.m.

AUGUST

August 1 vs. CIN at 1:10 p.m.

August 3 at OAK

August 4 at OAK

August 5 at OAK

August 6 at LAA

August 7 at LAA

August 8 at LAA

August 10 vs. MIN at 7:10 p.m.

August 11 vs. MIN at 6:10 p.m.

August 12 vs. MIN at 1:10 p.m.

August 13 vs. CWS at 7:10 p.m.

August 14 vs. CWS at 7:10 p.m.

August 15 vs. CWS at 1:10 p.m.

August 16 at MIN

August 17 at MIN

August 18 at MIN

August 19 at MIN

August 21 vs. CHC at 7:10 p.m.

August 22 vs. CHC at 7:10 p.m.

August 23 vs. CWS at 1:10 p.m.

August 24 vs. CWS at 7:10 p.m.

August 25 vs. CWS at 6:10 p.m.

August 26 vs. CWS at 1:10 p.m.

August 28 at KC

August 29 at KC

August 30 at NYY

August 31 at NYY

SEPTEMBER

September 1 at NYY

September 2 at NYY

September 3 at CWS

September 4 at CWS

September 5 at CWS

September 7 vs. STL at 7:10 p.m.

September 8 vs. STL at 6:10 p.m.

September 9 vs. STL at 1:10 p.m.

September 10 vs. HOU at 7:10 p.m.

September 11 vs. HOU at 7:10 p.m.

September 12 vs. HOU at 1:10 p.m.

September 14 at CLE

September 15 at CLE

September 16 at CLE

September 17 vs. MIN at 7:10 p.m.

September 18 vs. MIN at 7:10 p.m.

September 19 vs. MIN at 1:10 p.m.

September 20 vs. KC at 7:10 p.m.

September 21 vs. KC at 7:10 p.m.

September 22 vs. KC at 6:10 p.m.

September 23 vs. KC at 1:10 p.m.

September 25 at MIN

September 26 at MIN

September 27 at MIN

September 28 at MIL

September 29 at MIL

September 30 at MIL