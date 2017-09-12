Francisco Lindor of the Indians celebrates as he rounds the bases on a solo home run during the first inning. (Photo: Jason Miller / Getty Images)

Cleveland — Try as they might, the torn-down Tigers can’t offer much resistance to this runaway train, which appears to be speeding downhill toward another long playoff run.

The Cleveland Indians posted their 20th consecutive victory Tuesday night, beating the Tigers 2-0. It’s the longest winning streak in the major leagues since the Oakland A’s won 20 straight in 2002.

They can tie the modern-day record — 21 straight wins set by the Cubs in 1935 — against the Tigers, whom they have been beaten six times during the streak, on Wednesday.

(Elias recognizes the 26-game winning streak by the 1916 New York Giants, though they played a tie game within the streak.)

They Indians have outscored the 20 victims by 102 runs in the streak. This was the seventh shutout posted in the streak, the second straight against the Tigers.

The Tigers, blanked by Carlos Carrasco on Monday, were overmatched by Indians ace Corey Kluber, who pitched a complete-game, five-hit shutout.

Ian Kinsler doubled to lead off the game and was stranded at third after Kluber struck out Miguel Cabrera and Nick Castellanos.

Castellanos doubled with two outs in the fourth. Castellanos singled in the seventh and Tyler Collins singled in the eighth — both were erased on double plays.

With two outs in the ninth, Alex Presley lined a double to the gap in right-center. That brought up Miguel Cabrera, representing the tying run. Kluber, on his 113th pitch, got Cabrera to ground out weakly to third.

Kluber struck out eight.

The Indians starting pitchers have now posted wins in 18 of the 20 wins in the streak.

Unlike Monday, though, the Tigers made a ballgame of it.

Starter Matthew Boyd gave up a first-inning, lead-off home to Francisco Lindor — his 30th of the season — and then battled and clawed his way through four scoreless innings after that.

He may have scored low on the pitch-efficiency meter, but his compete levels were off the charts.

Second inning: The Indians loaded the bases with one out on singles by Jay Bruce, Yandy Diaz and Brandon Guyer. But Boyd fought out of it. He struck out Yan Gomes swinging through a 1-2 change-up.

Then he went to 3-2 on Lindor. First, he challenged him with a 92-mph fastball that Lindor fouled away. He came back with a change-up, gutsy pitch, and got Lindor to foul out to catcher Bryan Holaday.

Holaday went to the mound both before the Gomes strike-out pitch and the Lindor foul out. Possibly he wanted to give the pitch-call verbally to thwart any possible sign-stealing attempts by the Indians.

Third inning: After Austin Jackson and Jose Ramirez singled to start the inning, Boyd struck out Edwin Encarnacion (looking at a curveball) and Carlos Santana (swinging at a fastball).

It looked like he had Bruce struck out, too, but Boyd didn’t get the call on a close 3-2 curveball and the bases were loaded again. Undaunted, he caught an overeager Diaz chasing a first-pitch fastball and got him to fly to center.

At that point, Boyd was at 81 pitches. But he was also locked in. He retired the next six batters, leaving a 1-0 game after five innings.

Impressive outing: one run, six hits, five strikeouts and a career-high 116 pitches.

The Indians stole the second run in the sixth inning. Blaine Hardy relieved Boyd and gave up a leadoff hit to Santana, who turned what should’ve been a single into a double. Left-fielder Alex Presley cut the ball off but didn’t field it cleanly.

He went to third on a ground out. Drew VerHagen was summoned and struck out Diaz for the second out. After he walked pinch-hitter Francisco Mejia intentionally, VerHagen’s first pitch to Gomes was wild and got by Holaday, allowing Santana to score.

