Detroit Tigers manager Brad Ausmus, center, and catcher James McCann argue with home plate umpire Quinn Wolcott during the third inning. Both Ausmus and McCann were ejected. (Photo: Ron Schwane, Associated Press)

Cleveland — Well, never let it be said that the 2017 Detroit Tigers didn’t contribute to the history of the game.

Call them Victim 21.

With a 5-3 win over the Tigers Wednesday, the Indians extended their winning streak to 21 games, tying the major-league record set by the Cubs in 1935. Elias recognizes the 26-game winning streak by the 1916 New York Giants, though they played a tie game within the streak.

The Indians have outscored their opponents by 104 runs during the streak.

BOX SCORE: Indians 5, Tigers 3

To put it in a different light, the Tigers have won 21 games total since the All-Star break. The Indians have won 21 straight since Aug. 23, beating the Tigers seven straight times within the streak.

When Jeimer Candelario doubled in a run in the first inning, it was the first time the Tigers held a lead in a game against the Indians since before the All-Star break. It was only the second time in the 21 games the Indians hadn’t scored first and just the fifth time they’d trailed in any of the games.

The lead lasted five batters.

Against right-hander Buck Farmer, Francisco Lindor led off the bottom of the first with a double and Jose Ramirez walked, though the Tigers thought he should have been called out a close 2-2 pitch.

With two outs, Jay Bruce tagged a 1-1 fastball just over the tall wall in left field — a three-run home run the Tigers couldn’t quite recover from.

At that point, the Indians had hit more home runs (40) during the streak than runs allowed (33).

The call on the 2-2 pitch to Ramirez was the start of some beefing between the Tigers and home plate umpire Quinn Wolcott. They felt like he was squeezing the strike zone against Farmer. And then in the third inning with two runners on, Wolcott rang up Candelario on a pitch replays showed was below the strike zone.

It came to a head in the bottom of the third after the Indians had scored again to take a 4-1 lead. With two on and two out, Farmer thought he had Bruce struck out on a borderline 3-2 pitch. Wolcott called it a ball. Catcher James McCann, who rarely turns around to argue balls and strikes, took his mask off and immediately and loudly protested.

He was ejected — the first of his career — and manager Brad Ausmus, who was on his way to the mound when McCann began his protest, was also thrown ejected after he got involved.

John Hicks replaced McCann. After Farmer walked Carlos Santana to load the bases, he threw a 92-mph fastball that Hicks completely missed. The ball struck Wolcott directly in the chest and knocked him flat on his back.

The crowd booed and reacted like the Tigers had hit Wolcott on purpose, but it was clear Hicks was crossed up on the pitch. He was expecting something off-speed and couldn’t react to the fastball.

Wolcott stayed in the game.

Farmer, who walked three and struck out seven, was at 98 pitches and finished after four innings.

Daniel Norris came on and pitched two scoreless innings while the Tigers tried to fight their way back.

A two-base error by third baseman Yandy Diaz on a ground ball by Miguel Cabrera gave the Tigers an opening in the sixth inning. Nick Castellanos, who had extended his hit streak to 10 games with a single in the third inning, doubled Cabrera home to make it 4-2.

Then, with two outs, Andrew Romine dropped a single to right to score Castellanos and make it a one-run game.

That ended the day for Indians starter Mike Clevinger, who allowed only one earned run in 5.2 innings. It also ended the Tigers scoring.

Norris, after dispatching seven straight hitters, left an 0-2 fastball over the plate and Roberto Perez blasted it 426 feet over the 19-foot wall in center field.

The Indians got a little greedy in the bottom of the eighth. With two outs, Santana hit a high drive off the wall in left-center. The ball bounced away from JaCoby Jones and Santana tried to make it an inside-the-park home run. The relay from left-fielder Castellanos to Kinsler to Hicks arrived in plenty of time to nab Santana at the plate.



The Indians will try to best the 1935 Cubs Thursday against the Royals.



