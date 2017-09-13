Buck Farmer (4-2, 6.32) starts for the Tigers against the Indians on Wednesday. (Photo: Nathan Denette/Associated Press)

The Tigers play the Indians in the final of a three-game series Wednesday at Progressive Field as Cleveland goes for an American League-record 21 straight victory.

The Indians notched their 20th consecutive win Tuesday as Corey Kluber held the Tigers to five hits in a 2-0 victory. Matt Boyd took the loss, giving up one run on six hits while striking out five and walking one in five innings.

Right-hander Buck Farmer (4-2, 6.32) will try to stop the Indians' winning run. Right-hander Mike Clevinger (9-5, 3.30) counters for Cleveland.

TIGERS AT INDIANS

First pitch: 12:10 p.m. Wednesday, Progressive Field, Cleveland

TV/radio: Fox Sports Detroit/97.1 FM

Records: The Tigers are 60-84, fourth place in the American League Central, 28.5 games behind the Indians. The Indians are 89-56, first place in the AL Central, owners of the AL's best record.

TIGERS

1. Ian Kinsler, 2B

2. Alex Presley, LF

3. Miguel Cabrera, DH

4. Nick Castellanos, RF

5. Jeimer Candelario, 3B

6. James McCann, C

7. Andrew Romine, 1B

8. JaCoby Jones, CF

9. Jose Iglesias, SS

Buck Farmer, SP

INDIANS

1. Francisco Lindor, SS

2. Lonnie Chisenhall, LF

3. Jose Ramirez, 2B

4. Edwin Encarnacion, DH

5. Jay Bruce, RF

6. Carlos Santana, 1B

7. Yandy Diaz, 3B

8. Tyler Naquin, CF

9. Roberto Perez, C

Mike Clevinger, SP