Jeimer Candelario is hitting fifth and starting as third base for the Tigers in Thursday's game against the Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park in Detroit. (Photo: Paul Sancya, Associated Press)

There's going to be a whole lot of rebuilding going on this weekend at Comerica Park.

The Tigers and Chicago White Sox square off for a four-game series beginning Thursday. First pitch is at 1:10 p.m.

And, while the short-term goal might be to stay out of the American League Central Division cellar — the Tigers are two games in front of the last-place White Sox in the division — both teams are looking toward the future. The White Sox began selling off assets for prospects last season; the Tigers started their rebuild in mid-July.

Both teams will be showing off some of that work Thursday, and likely throughout the weekend. Yoan Moncada, considered the game's top prospect heading into this season, is starting at second base and hitting second for the White Sox. Jeimer Candelario, one of the pieces the Tigers acquired in the Justin Wilson-Alex Avila trade with the Chicago Cubs, is starting at third base and hitting fifth.

The Tigers start Chad Bell (0-2, 5.79 ERA), who is making his third start this season after coming out of the bullpen. The White Sox counter with right-hander James Shields (3-6, 5.40 ERA).

WHITE SOX AT TIGERS

First pitch: 1:10 p.m. Thursday, Comerica Park, Detroit

TV/radio: Fox Sports Detroit/97.1 FM

Records: The Tigers are 60-85, fourth place in the American League Central Division, 29.5 games behind the Indians. The White Sox are 58-87, fifth place in the AL Central, 31.5 games behind the Indians.

WHITE SOX LINEUP

1. Tim Anderson, SS

2. Yoan Moncada, 2B

3. Jose Abreu, 1B

4. Avisail Garcia, RF

5. Matt Davidson, 3B

6. Tyler Saladino, DH

7. Kevan Smith, C

8. Alen Hanson, LF

9. Adam Engel, CF

SP: James Shields, RHP

TIGERS LINEUP

1. Ian Kinsler, DH

2. Alex Presley, LF

3. Miguel Cabrera, 1B

4. Nick Castellanos, 3B

5. Jeimer Candelario, 3B

6. James McCann, C

7. Andrew Romine, 2B

8. JaCoby Jones, CF

9. Jose Iglesias, SS

SP: Chad Bell, LHP

