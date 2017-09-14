White Sox 17, Tigers 7
Tigers starter Chad Bell delivers a pitch against the
Tigers starter Chad Bell delivers a pitch against the Chicago White Sox in the first inning Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017, at Comerica Park in Detroit.  Jose Juarez, Associated Press
Chicago White Sox starter James Shields delivers a
Chicago White Sox starter James Shields delivers a pitch against the Tigers in the first inning.  Jose Juarez, Associated Press
Yoan Moncada (10) of the White Sox is congratulated
Yoan Moncada (10) of the White Sox is congratulated by teammate Jose Abreu after hitting a home run in the first inning.  Jose Juarez, Associated Press
Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera is congratulated by teammate
Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera is congratulated by teammate Nick Castellanos after hitting a home run during the third inning.  Jose Juarez, Associated Press
White Sox slugger Jose Abreu is congratulated in the
White Sox slugger Jose Abreu is congratulated in the dugout after scoring a run against the Tigers in the first inning.  Jose Juarez, Associated Press
Golden State Warriors forward and former Michigan State
Golden State Warriors forward and former Michigan State star Draymond Green, left, shakes hands with Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera before the game.  Jose Juarez, Associated Press
Golden State Warriors forward and former Michigan State
Golden State Warriors forward and former Michigan State star Draymond Green throws a ceremonial pitch to Tigers outfielder Mikie Mahtook (15) before the game.  Jose Juarez, Associated Press
White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson (7) catches a fly
White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson (7) catches a fly ball hit by the Tigers' Jeimer Candelario as left fielder Alen Hanson slides to avoid the play during the first inning.  Duane Burleson, Getty Images
Nick Castellanos of the Tigers singles against the
Nick Castellanos of the Tigers singles against the White Sox during the first inning.  Duane Burleson, Getty Images
White Sox hitter Avisail Garcia, a former Tiger, reacts
White Sox hitter Avisail Garcia, a former Tiger, reacts after hitting a three-run home run during the sixth inning.  Jose Juarez, Associated Press
    Detroit — It was a lovely day at Comerica Park. Weather-wise, anyway.

    And then they decided to play baseball.

    That part didn’t go so well, not for the Tigers, who were steadily assaulted Thursday by the White Sox in a 17-7 spree that sounded like a NFL score, but went down as Detroit’s sixth consecutive defeat.

    The White Sox treated themselves to 25 hits, most of which were hard ground balls that steadily found the outfield sod.

    But there was no illusion Thursday: Tigers pitchers were battered, beginning with starter Chad Bell and carrying on through most of the seven relievers Tigers manager Brad Ausmus ordered into the game.

    BOX SCORE: White Sox 17, Tigers 7

    The Tigers somehow were tied with the White Sox, 2-2, in the third, after Miguel Cabrera and Nick Castellanos slammed back-to-back homers to left field.

    But by the time the White Sox pounded Bell for four runs in the fourth, the rout was one, and so was the Tigers’ bullpen parade. Heading the White Sox’s hitting cast was Yoan Moncada, the gifted young second baseman, who had a homer, three singles, and a pair of walks.

    The Tigers got a home run from Jeimer Candelario, his first since joining the team by way of July’s trade, when he drove a James Shields slider into the right-field seats in the sixth. He later added a double.

    Ian Kinsler, of course, wasn’t taking off the afternoon after the score got a bit funky as he drove a pitch deep into the bleachers in left in the ninth. It was home run No. 18 on the season for Kinsler.

    Cabrera and Castellanos also had two-hit days. Cabera’s home run was his 16th of the year, while Castellanos smacked his 22nd.

