Yoan Moncada (10) of the White Sox is congratulated by teammate Jose Abreu after hitting a home run against the Tigers in the first inning Thursday in Detroit. (Photo: Jose Juarez / Associated Press)

Detroit — It was a lovely day at Comerica Park. Weather-wise, anyway.

And then they decided to play baseball.

That part didn’t go so well, not for the Tigers, who were steadily assaulted Thursday by the White Sox in a 17-7 spree that sounded like a NFL score, but went down as Detroit’s sixth consecutive defeat.

The White Sox treated themselves to 25 hits, most of which were hard ground balls that steadily found the outfield sod.

But there was no illusion Thursday: Tigers pitchers were battered, beginning with starter Chad Bell and carrying on through most of the seven relievers Tigers manager Brad Ausmus ordered into the game.

BOX SCORE: White Sox 17, Tigers 7

The Tigers somehow were tied with the White Sox, 2-2, in the third, after Miguel Cabrera and Nick Castellanos slammed back-to-back homers to left field.

But by the time the White Sox pounded Bell for four runs in the fourth, the rout was one, and so was the Tigers’ bullpen parade. Heading the White Sox’s hitting cast was Yoan Moncada, the gifted young second baseman, who had a homer, three singles, and a pair of walks.

The Tigers got a home run from Jeimer Candelario, his first since joining the team by way of July’s trade, when he drove a James Shields slider into the right-field seats in the sixth. He later added a double.

Ian Kinsler, of course, wasn’t taking off the afternoon after the score got a bit funky as he drove a pitch deep into the bleachers in left in the ninth. It was home run No. 18 on the season for Kinsler.

Cabrera and Castellanos also had two-hit days. Cabera’s home run was his 16th of the year, while Castellanos smacked his 22nd.

