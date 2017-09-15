Tigers pitcher Anibal Sanchez starts against the White Sox. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

The Tigers will be out to snap a six-game losing streak as they continue their four-game series with the Chicago White Sox on Friday at Comerica Park. First pitch is 7:10.

The Tigers dropped the opener to the Sox, getting pummeled 17-7 Thursday afternoon despite launching four home runs (Jeimer Candelario, Miguel Cabrera, Ian Kinsler and Nick Castellanos).

Right-hander Anibal Sanchez (3-4, 7.43) starts for the Tigers. He was tagged for the loss in his last outing Sunday against the Blue Jays where he allowed seven runs on 12 hits with one walk and five strikeouts while going 4⅔ innings. Right-hander Carson Fulmer (2-1, 6.00) counters for the White Sox.



White Sox at Tigers

First pitch: 7:10 Friday, Comerica Park, Detroit

TV/radio: Fox Sports Detroit/97.1 FM

Records: The Tigers are 60-86, in fourth place and 30.5 games behind the first-place Indians in the AL Central. The White Sox are 59-87, in last place and trail the Indians by 31.5 games.

LINEUPS

White Sox

1. Yolmer Sanchez, 3B

2. Yoan Moncada, 2B

3. Jose Abreu, 1B

4. Avisail Garcia, RF

5. Nicky Delmonico, LF

6. Matt Davidson, DH

7. Tim Anderson, SS

8. Kevan Smith, C

9. Adam Engel, CF

Carson Fulmer, SP

Tigers

1. Ian Kinsler, 2B

2. Alex Presley, LF

3. Miguel Cabrera, 1B

4. Nick Castellanos, RF

5. Jeimer Candelario, 3B

6. James McCann, C

7. Tyler Collins, CF

8. Mikie Mahtook, DH

9. Jose Iglesias, SS

Anibal Sanchez, SP

MORE COVERAGE

MLB clears Farmer on pitch that hit umpire

Tigers’ Romine might get to play 9 positions in a game