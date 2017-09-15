Michael Fulmer’s surgery was done in Pensacola, Florida, by James Andrews. Andrews also examined the elbow ligaments and found them sound. (Photo: Robin Buckson / Detroit News)

Detroit — Michael Fulmer was back in the Tigers clubhouse Friday, right arm in a sling after ulnar nerve transposition surgery on Monday.

“It’s going to be 100 percent before spring training,” he said. “So I am expecting to get all my outings in for camp and start the year off right.”

He will remain in the splint until Tuesday and then get the stitches out after the Tigers conclude their homestand. He said he doesn’t expect to pick up a baseball until the middle of December.

“They told me that guys have thrown in six weeks (after the surgery),” Fulmer said. “But I am not going to push myself back too quickly. I’m not going to start throwing in November just to see if it works. I can do that in December.”

The surgery was done in Pensacola, Florida, by James Andrews. Andrews also examined the elbow ligaments and found them sound.

“Yeah, he looked at it and said it was clean and healthy,” Fulmer said. “There was no problem with it and everything else is good. There was just the one problem with the nerve and the symptoms matched the diagnosis and we got it fixed.”

The PTBNL named

The Angels have sent “the player to be named later” to the Tigers to complete the trade for Justin Upton. His name is Elvin Rodriguez and he’s a 19-year-old, right-handed pitcher.

The Tigers also received pitching prospect Grayson Long.

Rodriguez, 6-3, 160 pounds, was the No. 22 prospect in the Angels organization, according to MLB Pipeline.

Pitching in rookie ball and Class-A, he was 5-3 with a 2.91 ERA in 14 starts, and was named the Pitcher of the Year of the Pioneer League.

Tigers schedule

Around the horn

Manager Brad Ausmus and pitching coach Rich Dubee have discussed the possibility of giving left-hander Daniel Norris another start before the end of the season. Ausmus said it would depend on whether Jordan Zimmermann is healthy enough to return to the rotation. Zimmermann, who had a nerve-blocking injection in his neck last week, threw a bullpen before the game.

… Before Romine attempts to play all nine positions in a game, something Ausmus hopes can happen on this homestand, approval will have to be granted by both Tigers general manager Al Avila and the opposing manager.

... With Kid Rock christening Little Caesars Arena Friday night, Ausmus was asked what the first concert he ever saw was. “Black Sabbath and Blue Oyster Cult — the Black and Blue Tour,” he said, with a laugh. “I was in sixth grade. It was a real eye-opener. There were some things going on I hadn’t seen before.”

… Dixon Machado was activated from paternity leave Friday.

White Sox at Tigers

First pitch: 6:10 today, Comerica Park, Detroit

TV/radio: FSD/97.1

Scouting report

RHP Reynaldo Lopez (1-3, 4.76), White Sox: This will be his sixth start of the season. He features a 95-mph fastball and, when he’s right, a nasty change-up. Opponents are hitting just .222 against the change-up. He will also throw a curveball, mostly to right-handed hitters

RHP Myles Jaye (1-1, 6.75), Tigers: He had the misfortune of making his first big-league start against the hottest team in baseball on Monday — the Indians. He got hit around pretty good — seven hits, seven runs in 3 2/3 innings.

Twitter.com: @cmccosky