What Andrew Romine might lack in financial contributions he more than makes up for with his time. (Photo: Robin Buckson / Detroit News)

Detroit — Nick Castellanos has a big heart. And it doesn’t just manifest in the way he plays baseball.

Castellanos looks after his teammates, as well. It was Castellanos who nominated Andrew Romine as the Tigers representative for the Marvin Miller Man of the Year award.

“Obviously Miggy (Cabrera) does a ton through his charities and stuff, but the amount of appearances that (Romine) and his wife do, and all the time they give, that’s just as important,” Castellanos said. “He just doesn’t have the same financial structure as some of the others.”

The Marvin Miller award is given based on acts of community involvement, specifically those which “inspire others to higher levels of achievement.”

A player from each team is nominated by his teammates and fans will select a finalist from each division. Romine is joined in the Central Division by Tim Anderson (White Sox), Carlos Carrasco (Indians), Eric Hosmer (Royals) and Eduardo Escobar (Twins).

“I don’t know how much of a chance I have just because of the amount of money other guys have to start foundations and donate millions of dollars,” Romine said. “Plus, I seriously doubt I will win because I don’t do stuff on social media. I don’t have a following.”

He certainly does in the community, though, especially with the Police Athletic League, to which he’d donate the $50,000 prize if he did win.

Romine and his wife Kathryn make numerous visits to patients at the Children’s Hospital of Michigan. They are also active with the Dreams Come True program. Romine participates in the Baseball Fantasy Camp for Kids with the Miracle League of Michigan and he’s served as an ambassador at a Play Baseball Detroit middle school rally.

What he might lack in financial contributions he more than makes up for with his time.

“We never expected to get anything out about it, we just go and do it,” Romine said of his community involvement. “We have a couple of pictures taken and they go up on the wall (outside the clubhouse). That’s about it.

“So to be recognized like this is pretty cool.”

Fans can vote for Romine to be one of six finalists on MLBPlayers.com. Voting will continue through midnight, Sept. 17.

