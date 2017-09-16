Tigers shortstop Dixon Machado and wife Maria welcomed new baby girl, Mila, this week. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

Detroit — Dixon Machado was in Cleveland when he got the call that his wife was about to go into labor.

It was Tuesday and the Tigers had just lost their second straight game to the Indians. Machado left the team immediately and took a car service to speed him back to Detroit.

About 90 minutes into the drive, he was face-timed by his wife Maria.

“Yeah, she called me on FaceTime and said, ‘Hey, look who’s here,’” said Machado, who rejoined the team on Saturday. “She already had the baby. I missed by a half-hour.”

Mila Machado is the couple’s second child. The Machados have a 3-year-old son.

“Everything is fine,” Machado said. “She looks great. My wife, she pushed twice and the baby was out. I wanted to be there. I tried. But my mom was there, so everything was fine.”

Mila was the second baby born to a Tigers shortstop in the last couple of weeks. Jose Iglesias’ wife gave birth to a son, Alvaro Jose, last week. No word on how the Romines are doing.





