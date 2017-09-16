Chicago White Sox's Matt Davidson (24) is congratulated by third base coach Nick Capra (12) after hitting a home run in the fifth inning. (Photo: Jose Juarez / Associated Press)

Detroit — When the Tigers are evaluating players for next season, one of the boxes that needs to be checked is competitiveness.

Mikie Mahtook — check. Check-plus.

After slapping the winning single Friday night, Mahtook engaged Chicago White Sox right-hander Reynaldo Lopez in an epic 14-pitch at-bat in the fourth inning, the highlight of the Tigers’ 10-4 loss Saturday.

Jeimer Candelario was on first with two outs. The Tigers trailed 7-3 at that point and Mahtook fell quickly into an 0-2 hole. He pushed his helmet tighter on his head, kicked dirt off his spikes and dug back in. His fight was just beginning.

He took a fastball for ball one, then fouled off a change-up at 85 mph and a fastball at 97. He barely got a piece of a curveball at 78 mph, fouled off a fastball at 95 and another change-up at 85.

The ninth pitch of the at-bat, another change-up, he took for ball two. He fought off two 96-mph fastballs and took another one just off the plate for ball three. Lopez took several steps toward umpire Brian Gorman — he thought he’d won the battle.

Mahtook, though, was still alive. After fouling off a change-up — his eighth foul ball with two strikes — he barreled up the 14th pitch, a 95-mph fastball, and lined it in the right-center field gap for an RBI triple.

The crowd was on its feet as Mahtook dove Superman-style into third base. It was a thrilling at-bat and after the inning Mahtook got atta-boy high-fives from manager Brad Ausmus and hitting coach Lloyd McClendon.

Beyond that, though, there wasn’t a whole lot worth cheering about for the home team in this one.

Miguel Cabrera, who looked stiff from the start, was pulled from the game after the fourth inning with lower back tightness. He will be evaluated again Sunday.

The White Sox banged out eight runs and 11 hits in the first five innings. They finished with 17 hits and 23 baserunners.

This was the sixth time this month Tigers pitching has allowed at least 10 runs, the 12th time since the trade deadline.

Starter Myles Jaye gave up six runs (five earned) and got only four outs. All the runs were scored after two were out in the first two innings. It marked the 28th time a Tigers starter has failed to finish four innings (fourth-most in baseball), and the 12th time since the trade deadline.

Nicky Delmonico hit a two-run home run off Jaye in the first, a 107-mph laser that just cleared the fence in right field. Matt Davidson hit a similar line-drive home to left field off Joe Jimenez in the fifth inning.

The Tigers contributed some gnarly defense to the four-run second inning. With one run already in and runners at first and second, Yoan Moncada singled to right field.

Castellanos threw home far too late to catch Allen Hanson, who scored from second. The throw was errant and up the line. Jaye backed up the play, but unwisely decided to throw the ball to second base to nab a hustling Moncada.

Not only was Moncada safe, but Jaye’s throw allowed Sanchez — who went from first to third on the single — to score.

The Tigers could’ve been accused of defensive indifference in a two-run seventh inning, as well. Daniel Norris, after pitching a scoreless sixth, gave up a single and a walk. And he paid little attention to the runners. Tim Anderson stole second (without a throw) and third, Hanson stole second. Anderson scored on a sacrifice fly.

Hanson was on third and the Tigers brought their infield in with one out. Moncada hit a hard ground ball right at Jose Iglesias at short. Inexplicably, he didn’t throw home. He took the out at first and conceded the run.

That no doubt had the Tigers’ coaches scratching their heads. They didn’t pull the infield in to concede the run.

Jose Abreu, who is 6 for 12 with four RBIs in the series so far, had an RBI single and sacrifice fly. Anderson had four hits and Hanson had two hits, two walks and scored three times. Avisail Garcia (9 for 13 in the series) had two hits and a walk.

The Tigers scored three times off Lopez in the second inning, cutting a 6-0 deficit in half. James McCann, who had three hits, scalded a two-run triple down the right-field line and scored on a sacrifice fly by Tyler Collins.

After Mahtook’s triple in the fourth, the offense went cold. Alex Presley doubled in the fifth and went to third on a single by John Hicks, but Lopez got Nick Castellanos to fly to shallow left and Candelario to ground out.

With a double in the second inning, Castellanos extended his career-best hitting streak to 13 games.

Twitter.com: @cmccosky