Detroit – Matthew Boyd.

So this was the guy who would throw the Detroit Tigers’ next no-hitter, the man who would hold a sunny September day’s lounge-porch of a crowd in his left hand as he made Detroit baseball history.

No. None of us had this one happening.

And it didn’t. With but one batter to go Sunday, Boyd’s dance with history was dismantled by a long fly ball from Tim Anderson that sailed past Nick Castellanos’ head for a double, the only hit Chicago managed in a 12-0 strangling at Comerica Park.

It was weird and even bizarre, watching the crowd stand in Sunday’s sultry, 80-plus degree air, cheering each pitch, clasping tense fingers, only to see Anderson ruin the party and the tumult with his last-man hit.

This kind of day was always going to be delivered by Justin Verlander. He had another no-hitter somewhere in his future. We nearly saw the Verlander three-peat any number of times, which was only right, because it’s generally a star pitcher with a star pitching ensemble that somehow keeps big-league batters from getting an official base hit over the span of nine innings and nearly three hours.

But not Matthew Boyd. Not when he showed up Sunday with a 5.75 ERA and more than a few questions validly wondering if he ever would figure it out, this 26-year-old man who throws left-handed and who was one of the guys Dave Dombrowski wheedled from the Blue Jays when Dombrowski sent David Price to Toronto a couple of July trade deadlines ago.

It wasn’t as if what Boyd did Sunday at Comerica Park, in dominating the White Sox, was beyond any realm of possibilities.

If you saw him pitch in Florida during spring camp, Sunday’s virtuoso was part of a young man’s big-league pitching progression, his developmental arc.

I remember a conversation with the great, wizened scout and one-time Tigers general manager, Joe McDonald, outside Marchant Stadium’s offices late in March.

“It’s the confidence and the command,” McDonald said, and in a scout’s voice you could detect a bit of the savant as he talked that day about a young man from Bellevue, Wash.

But to say his past summer’s rotation turns suggested something as pure as Boyd nearly threw Sunday was likely. Well, no. Not in many imaginations, perhaps, outside of the Boyd clan.

He had everything rolling Sunday: fastball, curveball, change, a few sliders.

Lovely.

He had allowed a single baserunner, Rob Brantly, of all ironies a one-time Tigers prospect who hasn’t been much of a hitter in his career. But he walked. And that was the only blemish.

Until the moment Anderson’s drive began soaring higher and deeper than the Tigers were going to grab when the greater worry was that something short and blooped might be Boyd’s greater undoing.

It will be remembered, anyway. By everyone. Boyd. The fans here Sunday. The folks who didn’t have a Lions game distraction and probably heard of the commotion and flipped on an otherwise forgettable game, ripe for ignoring.

Nice work, anyway, Mr. Boyd.

Take that memory, and that achievement, home with you tonight, and forever.

