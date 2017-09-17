Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Matthew Boyd delivers against the Chicago White Sox in the first inning Sunday. (Photo: Jose Juarez, AP)

Detroit – Tigers left-hander Matthew Boyd is making a bid to throw the eighth no-hitter in Tigers history.

He has pitched eight, no-hit innings against the White Sox on Sunday, allowing only a third-inning walk to catcher Rob Brantly.

He is at 105 pitches, with five strikeouts.

He would be the first Tiger to throw a no-hitter since Justin Verlander did it May 7, 2011.

The Tigers lead 9-0 after seven and a half innings.

The Tigers offense jumped on White Sox starter Dylan Covey right out of the gate and proceeded to score runs in each of the first six innings.

Nick Castellanos extended his personal-best hitting streak to 14 games with a two-run double in the third inning. He also smashed a two-run home run to center field in the sixth, his 23rd.

Mikie Mahtook hit his 12th home run of the season, a two-run shot to left, in the fifth.

Ian Kinsler led off the first and third innings with singles and scored a pair of runs. Efren Navarro had a pair of singles and scored twice.

JaCoby Jones, held out of the lineup the previous two games because he was working on his swing with hitting coach Lloyd McClendon, responded with a 400-foot, RBI double in the fourth inning.

And Jeimer Candelario just continues to get on base. He walked twice and singled on Saturday, walked twice and singled twice on Sunday – knocking in one run and scoring one.

Candelario has walked 10 times in 52 plate appearances over his last 13 games. White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson has walked 13 times total in 134 games.

