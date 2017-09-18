Oakland Athletics' Matt Olson, right, celebrates with Matt Joyce after his solo home run in the third inning. (Photo: Paul Sancya / Associated Press)

Detroit — It was back to climbing mountains for the Tigers on Monday.

A day after Matthew Boyd’s complete-game, one-hit gem, it was another early exit for the Tigers starting pitcher and another uphill climb for the offense.

The Oakland A’s scored five runs off Buck Farmer in 2 2/3 innings and went on to beat the Tigers, 8-3. It’s the 29th time this season, and the 13th since the trade deadline, a Tigers starting pitcher hasn’t made it through four innings.

Organizationally, the Tigers aren’t sure if Farmer’s future is as a starting pitcher or a reliever, and since he’s out of minor-league options, this is a critical month for him. What would help him, apparently, is to pitch anywhere but Comerica Park.

He came into this start with an abysmal 11.30 ERA at home, with opponents hitting .328 with a 1.004 OPS. On the road, his ERA is 3.43 with a .215 opponent’s average and .650 OPS. It makes no logical sense, but there he was Monday, in trouble from the start.

BOX SCORE: A's 8, Tigers 3

He gave up a run and three hits to the first four batters he faced — single by Marcus Semien, RBI double by Jed Lowrie and another single by Khris Davis.

After a clean, nine-pitch second inning, he hit Semien, gave up a single to Matt Joyce, sacrifice fly to Lowrie and a long, two-run home run to Matt Olson in the third.

He should have been out of the inning after Ryon Healy to hit a ground ball to Jeimer Candelario at third. But Candelario’s throw pulled first baseman Efren Navarro off the bag, and Navarro’s tag attempt missed.

Chad Pinder followed with an RBI double to end Farmer’s night.

On the pitch that hit Semien, Farmer winced and shook out his shoulder. Trainer Doug Teeter and manager Brad Ausmus came out to look at him. But, after a couple of warm-up pitches, Farmer stayed in the game.

There was no medical report given on Farmer after he left the game.

The A’s scored two more off reliever Artie Lewicki in the fourth inning — runs aided by a misplayed pop-up by Candelario and two walks by Lewicki — including Lowrie with the bases loaded.

Lowrie had three RBIs and former Tiger Joyce had three singles. Tigers pitchers contributed six walks and two hit-batsmen on the night.

There were some good moments for the home team, though.

The A’s loaded the bases with no outs against reliever Victor Alcantara in the sixth inning and didn’t score. Credit a couple of huge defensive plays by Navarro for killing the rally. First, he started a 3-2-4 double play on a ground ball by Olson.

Then, on a slow chopper to third by Healy, Navarro came off the bag and caught Candelario’s tailing throw right off Healy’s back.

Navarro also singled and walked.

Alcantara worked out of another mess in the seventh. He hit Pinder in the head with an 85-mph, off-speed pitch (Pinder stayed in the game) and gave up a single to Bruce Maxwell. But, with runners at first and third, he struck out Semien and got Joyce to bounce it back to the mound to escape trouble again.

There was a scary incident in the eighth inning. Tigers reliever Jeff Ferrell was struck in the back of the head with a line drive — hit with an exit velocity of 102.6 mph by Healy. The ball caromed past first base and into foul territory.

Ferrell, who didn’t appear to be cut, took a few steps toward the Tigers dugout before bending over at the waist. He was taken out of the game immediately.

Offensively, Nick Castellanos continues to sizzle. He had three hits, extending his career-best hitting streak to 15 games, the longest by a Tiger this season. He also showed off his wheels, turning a single into a double in the fourth. Then after his single in the sixth, he stole second base.

Tigers schedule

JaCoby Jones, who made a spectacular running catch in deep right-center on a drive by Matt Chapman to save a run and end the third inning, doubled and scored in the fifth on a double by Ian Kinsler.

Kinsler blasted his 19th home run against Santiago Casilla in the seventh. It was his 10th home run in August and September. He had nine home runs from April through July.

The Tigers might have expected to do more damage off A’s emergency starter Raul Alcantara. He was pressed into duty after scheduled starter Jharel Cotton strained his right groin during warm-ups.

Raul Alcantara had allowed 15 runs and four home runs in his 11 innings with the A’s this year. But he ended up allowed only two hits over 3 2/3 innings. The two Tigers runs were charged to reliever Simon Castro.

Twitter.com: @cmccosky