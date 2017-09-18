The Toledo Mud Hens were 70-71 this past season under Mike Rojas. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

Detroit — The Tigers have informed Mike Rojas that he will not return as manager of the club’s Triple-A affiliate at Toledo in 2018.

David Littlefield, the Tigers director of player development, made the announcement Monday.

“This was a baseball decision,” Littlefield said in a statement. “We wanted to go in a different direction. We thank Mike Rojas for his contributions to the organization. We wish him the best moving forward.”

Rojas returned to the Tigers this season after a two-year stint with the Mariners. The Mud Hens were 70-71 this past season.

It was his second stint with the Mud Hens, going 82-61 in 2007. He also managed Class-A Lakeland for two years prior to that.

