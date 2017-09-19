Tigers pitcher Chad Bell will start Tuesday night's game against the Oakland Athletics. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

There appears to be no rest for the Detroit Tigers.

The Tigers play their 12th game in as many days — part of a stretch of 16 straight without a day off — when they take on the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday night at Comerica Park. First pitch is at 7:10 p.m.

The Tigers are 3-8 during the stretch.

Left-hander Chad Bell (0-3, 6.42 ERA) will make his 23rd appearance — and his fourth start — this season. He's been hit pretty hard as a starter, to the tune of a 9.75 ERA and 2.33 WHIP. He hasn't survived the fifth inning in any start.

The Athletics counter with right-hander Daniel Gossett (4-9, 5.02 ERA).

ATHLETICS AT TIGERS

First pitch: 7:10 p.m. Tuesday, Comerica Park, Detroit.

TV/radio: Fox Sports Detroit/97.1 FM

Records: The Tigers are 62-88, fourth place in the American League Central Division, 31 games behind the Cleveland Indians. The Athletics are 67-83, fifth place in the AL West, 24.5 games behind the Houston Astros.

ATHLETICS LINEUP

1. Franklin Barretto, SS

2. Chad Pinder, CF

3. Jed Lowrie, 2B

4. Khris Davis, LF

5. Matt Olson, 1B

6. Ryon Healy, DH

7. Matt Chapman, 3B

8. Mark Canha, RF

9. Dustin Garneau, C

SP: Daniel Gossett, RHP

TIGERS LINEUP

1. Ian Kinsler, 2B

2. Alex Presley, LF

3. Miguel Cabrera, DH

4. Nick Castellanos, RF

5. Jeimer Candelario, 3B

6. Efren Navarro, 1B

7. James McCann, C

8. Tyler Collins, CF

9. Jose Iglesias, SS

SP: Chad Bell, LHP

