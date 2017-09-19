Tigers relief pitcher Alex Wilson reacts to allowing the Athletics' Jed Lowrie grand slam in the eighth inning Tuesday. Oakland won 9-8. (Photo: Paul Sancya, Associated Press)

Detroit — It looked good for a minute.

The Tigers offense perked up and built an 8-4 lead after six innings Tuesday. And, for a change, they had one of their established bullpen arms on the mound protecting a lead late in the game.

It didn’t end well.

Alex Wilson had deftly dodged a bases-loaded bullet in the seventh inning, allowing just one run to score.

But in the eighth, he gave up three straight singles and then a grand slam home run to Jed Lowrie, and the Oakland Athletics rallied back to beat the Tigers 9-8.

It was yet another collapse by the Tigers’ pitching staff, which is not ranked last in Major League Baseball in runs allowed, ERA and WHIP for nothing.

The Tigers threatened to take the lead right back in the bottom of the eighth. Miguel Cabrera singled, his third hit of the game, and Nick Castellanos banged a double off the fence in left-center field — just missing his second home run of the game.

With runners on second and third — Andrew Romine pinch-ran for Cabrera at third — Jeimer Candelario grounded to first for the first out. Efren Navarro was walked intentionally to load the bases.

James McCann, facing right-hander Chris Hatcher, struck out on three pitches. That left it up to Mikie Mahtook. Hatcher won an eight-pitch battle, striking Mahtook out on a disputed half-swing at a 2-2 slider.



Alex Presley, who came in hitting.364 in the 13 September starts, helped ignite the Tigers' 15-hit attack with a double, two singles and home run.

His solo blast in the fifth, his second of the season, tied the game 3-3, triggered a four-run uprising and contributed to history.

Presley’s home run was the 5,693th home run hit in the major leagues this season, tying the single-season record set in 2000. Kansas City’s Alex Gordon homered later to establish a new mark.

Ian Kinsler had belted his 20th home run of the season in the third inning.

The Tigers hit for the cycle in the fifth and turned a 3-1 deficit into a 6-4 lead. Presley’s homer started it. Then with two outs, Candelario singled, Navarro walked and McCann ripped a two-run triple just inside the bag at third.

That ended the night for A’s starter Daniel Gossett, but Jose Iglesias doubled in a run off lefty Daniel Coulombe.

In the sixth against A’s right-hander Michael Brady, Cabrera doubled and Castellanos whacked his 24th home run of the season. The blast extended his hitting streak to 16 games, the longest by a Tiger since Austin Jackson had a 16-gamer in 2012.



The Tigers, as has been their way lately, fell behind early. This time it was 3-0. Left-hander Chad Bell gave up a pair of long solo home runs in the second inning and was pulled after 3⅓ innings.

It was the fifth time in seven games the Tigers’ starting pitcher has gone four innings or less.

Bell struck out the three of the first four batters he faced, all looking. His fastball early was hitting 95-96 mph. By the fourth inning, the velocity on his fastball was down to 90-91.

A’s rookie Matt Olson hit a 421-foot home run to right field – he has homered in five straight games and 15 of the last 21, becoming the first rookie ever to do that. One batter later, Matt Chapman followed with a 426-footer to left.

Bell gave up an RBI double to Lowrie in the third inning and was pulled after walking two batters in the fourth.

Warwick Saupold cleaned up that mess and pitched a clean fifth, as the Tigers fought their back. After Saupold gave up a run in the sixth, the Tigers gifted the A’s another in the seventh.

Drew VerHagen, who got the last two outs in the sixth, gave up two one-out singles. Lefty Daniel Stumpf was summoned to face left-handed hitting Olson, and he walked him to load the bases.

Wilson entered and effectively shut the rally down. He got Ryon Healy to roll a potential double-play grounder to Iglesias, who booted it, allowing a run to score.

But Wilson struck out Chapman looking at a fastball and got pinch-hitter Matt Joyce to fly out to right to maintain an 8-5 lead.

Then came the fatal eighth.







