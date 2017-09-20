Tigers pitcher Anibal Sanchez will start Wednesday against the Athletics. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

Anibal Sanchez will try to put together strong back-to-back starts for the first time in more than two months as the Detroit Tigers try to fend off a sweep from the Oakland Athletics.

Sanchez takes the hill for the Tigers for the 1:10 p.m. first pitch Wednesday at Comerica Park. He'll be seeking an encore to his last start, in which he fanned 11 over six innings in the Tigers' 3-2 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Sept. 15.

That victory dropped Sanchez's ERA down to 7.03 for the season.

Right-hander Daniel Mengden (1-1, 4.30 ERA) will take the mound for Oakland. He's making his first appearance against the Tigers.

ATHLETICS AT TIGERS

First pitch: 1:10 p.m. Wednesday, Comerica Park, Detroit

TV/radio: Fox Sports Detroit/97.1 FM

Records: The Tigers are 62-89, fourth place in the American League Central, 32 games behind the Cleveland Indians. The Athletics are 68-83, fifth place in the AL West, 24.5 games behind the Houston Astros.

ATHLETICS LINEUP

1. Marcus Semien, SS

2. Matt Joyce, RF

3. Jed Lowrie, DH

4. Khris Davis, LF

5. Matt Olson, 1B

6. Chad Pinder, CF

7. Matt Chapman, 3B

8. Joey Wendle, 2B

9. Bruce Maxwell, C

SP: Daniel Mengden, RHP

TIGERS LINEUP

1. Alex Presley, LF

2. Jeimer Candelario, 3B

3. Miguel Cabrera, DH

4. Nick Castellanos, RF

5. Efren Navarro, 1B

6. Mikie Mahtook, CF

7. John Hicks, C

8. Andrew Romine, 2B

9. Jose Iglesias, SS

SP: Anibal Sanchez, RHP

