After losing the first two games of the series, the Tigers looked to avoid the three-game sweep on Wednesday afternoon, but the Athletics had other ideas. Oakland took the final game and completed the sweet at Comerica, 3-2.

The Tigers made a comeback bid in the ninth thanks to a double by Mikie Mahtook and a two RBI single by Andrew Romine, but they fell just short.

Despite getting the loss, Anibal Sanchez had his second straight strong outing for the Tigers (62-90). He went six full innings, allowing just three hits and an earned run while striking out eight batters.

On the other side, Daniel Mengden pitched a gem for the Athletics (69-83). He went seven full innings, allowing seven hits and no earned runs. He struck out four Tigers as well.

Nick Castellanos stretched his hitting streak to 17 games with a bloop single in the sixth inning.

Marcus Semien was the hero for the Athletics, driving in three runs on a two-run homer and a double.

The Tigers begin a four-game series with the Twins on Thursday evening in Detroit. Jordan Zimmermann (8-12, 6.18 ERA) will go for the Tigers, facing off against Adalberto Mejia (4-6, 4.62).

Bottom 9th: Athletics 3, Tigers 2

The Tigers needed a big rally in the ninth.

Efren Navarro worked a leadoff walk. Mikie Mahtook then hit a double to the left field wall past a diving Jake Smolinski and Navarro held at third. Tyler Collins entered the game as a pinch-hitter for John Hicks. He struck out swinging. Andrew Romine singled to right, scoring two and ending Ryan Dull's day. Liam Hendriks would replace him, looking for the save.

After a scary moment which Bruce Maxwell was hit by a foul tip at the plate, the catcher for forced to leave the game. Jose Iglesias then grounded into a fielder's choice. Iglesias then reached second on what was ruled a wild pitch. Alex Presley struck out to end the game.

Top 9th: Athletics 3, Tigers 0

Zac Reininger replaced Joe Jimenez on the mound.

Franklin Barreto popped out to shallow center on the first pitch he saw. Bruce Maxwell also flew out to center. Marcus Semien flew out to right.

Bottom 8th: Athletics 3, Tigers 0

Ryan Dull replaced Daniel Mengden to start the bottom of the eighth.

Jeimer Candelario grounded out to short, Miguel Cabrera flew out to shallow right and Nick Castellanos also flew out to right.

Top 8th: Athletics 3, Tigers 0

Joe Jimenez took the mound for the Tigers to start the eighth.

Khris Davis singled to right and was replaced by pinch-runner, Jake Smolinski. Matt Olson struck out swinging for the third time. Chad Pinder then struck out swinging. Matt Chapman then grounded out to short.

Bottom 7th: Athletics 3, Tigers 0

Daniel Mengden remains in the game for the Athletics.

Andrew Romine struck out looking and Jose Iglesias grounded out to short. Alex Presley then lined out to left to end the inning.

Top 7th: Athletics 3, Tigers 0

Daniel Stumpf entered the game for Anibal Sanchez on the mound.

Franklin Barreto struck out to start the inning. Bruce Maxwell singled into left field on a blooper and Marcus Semien drove him in with a two-run homer to left. Matt Joyce and Jed Lowrie both popped out to end the inning.

Bottom 6th: Athletics 1, Tigers 0

Nick Castellanos looked to push his hitting streak to 17 games and singled softly to left. Efren Navarro struck out swinging and Mikie Mahtook flew out to left and John Hicks popped out into foul territory.

​Top 6th: Athletics 1, Tigers 0

Khris Davis flew out to right field before Matt Olson walked. Chad Pinder flew out to shallow center after swinging on the first pitch. Matt Chapman then struck out looking as Anibal Sanchez continued to cruise.

Bottom 5th: Athletics 1, Tigers 0

Andrew Romine struck out swinging and Jose Iglesias grounded out to third. Alex Presley remained hot with a soft liner to left field. Jeimer Candelario singled into right, moving Presley to third. Miguel Cabrera couldn't drive in the runs, though, flying out to deep right.

Top 5th: Athletics 1, Tigers 0

Looking for another quick inning, Anibal Sanchez got back to work.

Marcus Semien flew out to left, Matt Joyce struck out looking and Jed Lowrie popped out to the middle of the infield.

Bottom 4th: Athletics 1, Tigers 0

Efren Navarro was called out on strikes, Mikie Mahtook grounded out to third and John Hicks flew out to right.

Top 4th: Athletics 1, Tigers 0

Chad Pinder walked to start the fourth. Matt Chapman flew out to center and Joey Wendle flew out to left. Bruce Maxwell struck out swinging to end the quick top half.

Bottom 3rd: Athletics 1, Tigers 0

Jose Iglesias led off with a single. Alex Presley lined out to center and Jeimer Candelario popped out to third. Miguel Cabrera singled up the middle, moving Iglesias over to third. Nick Castellanos flew out to right field to end the inning.

Top 3rd: Athletics 1, Tigers 0

Bruce Maxwell led off the third with a screaming line drive just over the head of a leaping Nick Castellanos in right which resulted in a double. Marcus Semien also doubled into left center, scoring Maxwell. Matt Joyce flew out to deep center, advancing Semien to third with one out. Jed Lowrie then walked and Khris Davis popped out to the infield. Matt Olson struck out to end the threat.

Bottom 2nd: Tigers 0, Athletics 0

Efren Navarro led off the Tigers' half of the second with a line drive single to right. Mikie Mahtook hit one deep to left field, but Khris Davis ran it down on the track. John Hicks flew out to shallow right. Andrew Romine grounded to first and Matt Olsen flipped to the pitcher covering for the final out.

Top 2nd: Tigers 0, Athletics 0

Matt Olson struck out swinging after nearly hitting another home run, but it was a long foul ball. Chad Pinder grounded to third, but Jeimer Candelario's throwing error resulted in the batter being safe at first. Pinder attempted a steal of second and an errant throw allowed him to get over to third. Matt Chapman popped out to catcher John Hicks who had to approach the Tigers' dugout to make the catch. Joey Wendle struck out swinging.

Bottom 1st: Tigers 0, Athletics 0

Alex Presley led off with a line drive to left, but into the glove of a retreating Khris Davis. Jeimer Candelario belted a double off the right-center field wall which just missed being a solo home run. Miguel Cabrera grounded to second for the second out, moving Candelario to third. Nick Castellanos flew out to shallow center.

Top 1st: Tigers 0, Athletics 0

Anibal Sanchez took the mound, looking for his second straight quality start.

Marcus Semien and Matt Joyce struck out swinging to start the game. Jed Lowrie lined one off the glove of Andrew Romine at second, reaching first safely with a single. Khris Davis grounded out to third as Jeimer Candelario made a nice play and throw to first.

Anibal Sanchez will try to put together strong back-to-back starts for the first time in more than two months as the Detroit Tigers try to fend off a sweep from the Oakland Athletics.

Sanchez takes the hill for the Tigers for the 1:10 p.m. first pitch Wednesday at Comerica Park. He'll be seeking an encore to his last start, in which he fanned 11 over six innings in the Tigers' 3-2 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Sept. 15.

That victory dropped Sanchez's ERA down to 7.03 for the season.

Right-hander Daniel Mengden (1-1, 4.30 ERA) will take the mound for Oakland. He's making his first appearance against the Tigers.

ATHLETICS AT TIGERS

First pitch: 1:10 p.m. Wednesday, Comerica Park, Detroit

TV/radio: Fox Sports Detroit/97.1 FM

Records: The Tigers are 62-89, fourth place in the American League Central, 32 games behind the Cleveland Indians. The Athletics are 68-83, fifth place in the AL West, 24.5 games behind the Houston Astros.

ATHLETICS LINEUP

1. Marcus Semien, SS

2. Matt Joyce, RF

3. Jed Lowrie, DH

4. Khris Davis, LF

5. Matt Olson, 1B

6. Chad Pinder, CF

7. Matt Chapman, 3B

8. Joey Wendle, 2B

9. Bruce Maxwell, C

SP: Daniel Mengden, RHP

TIGERS LINEUP

1. Alex Presley, LF

2. Jeimer Candelario, 3B

3. Miguel Cabrera, DH

4. Nick Castellanos, RF

5. Efren Navarro, 1B

6. Mikie Mahtook, CF

7. John Hicks, C

8. Andrew Romine, 2B

9. Jose Iglesias, SS

SP: Anibal Sanchez, RHP

