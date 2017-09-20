Former Tiger Justin Upton homered for the Angels on Tuesday night in a 6-3 loss to Cleveland, but it wasn’t enough to win $1 million for charity. (Photo: Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

It turned out to be meaningless, but only because of a ruling by Angels management.

The ball bounced inside an oversized paint can behind the left-center field fence at Angel Stadium. Any home run ball that lands inside the can is supposed to be worth a $1 million donation to the Angels Baseball Foundation.

The ball bounced on the grass, right in front of the “Angels Home Run In The Can” sign, before falling into the 10-foot tall Sherwin-Williams paint can, but the Angels said after the game the homer would not count for the promotion because it did not land on the fly.

To count, the homer would have had to land inside the can without bouncing, the team said.