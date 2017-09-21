Tigers pitcher Jordan Zimmermann starts Thursday night against the Minnesota Twins. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

The Tigers can accomplish at least a couple of things in their final home series of the season, which starts Thursday night against the Minnesota Twins.

One victory will help the Tigers avoid a 100-loss season, something they haven't seen since 2003. Their first shot at that begins at 7:10 p.m., with right-hander Jordan Zimmermann taking the hill for the Tigers.

The Tigers also can play spoiler to the upstart Twins, who are in the second American League wild-card spot, but own just a 1.5-game cushion over the Los Angeles Angels. Four other teams are just four games or fewer behind.

So, the Tigers have a chance to make things even tighter in the AL playoff race, even if their postseason fate was sealed long ago.

The Tigers enter the series having lost 10 of their last 12, including a sweep at the hands of the perpetually rebuilding Oakland Athletics. They'll face lefty Adalberto Mejia (4-6, 4.62 ERA), who is making just his second start since early August after being sidelined with a biceps injury.

TWINS AT TIGERS

First pitch: 7:10 p.m. Thursday, Comerica Park, Detroit

TV/radio: Fox Sports 1/97.1 FM

Records: The Tigers are 62-90, fourth place in the American League Central Division, 33 games behind the Cleveland Indians. The Twins are 78-74, second place in the AL Central, 17 games behind the Indians, and 1.5 games in front for the second AL wild-card spot.

TWINS LINEUP

1. Brian Dozier, 2B

2. Joe Mauer, 1B

3. Jorge Polanco, SS

4. Eddie Rosario, LF

5. Eduardo Escobar, 3B

6. Max Kepler, RF

7. Byron Buxton, CF

8. Jason Castro, C

9. Robbie Grossman, DH

SP: Adalberto Mejia, LHP

TIGERS LINEUP

1. Ian Kinsler, 2B

2. Jeimer Candelario, 3B

3. Miguel Cabrera, 1B

4. Nick Castellanos, RF

5. Mikie Mahtook, LF

6. James McCann, C

7. John Hicks, DH

8. JaCoby Jones, CF

9. Jose Iglesias, SS

SP: Jordan Zimmermann, RHP

MORE COVERAGE

Leyland on Tigers’ rebuild: ‘Growing pains’ are coming

Henning: Ausmus' words speak volumes about his future

Tigers' Sanchez delivers parting gift in final home start