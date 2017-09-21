Daniel Norris is a good bet to get the start Friday, though Brad Ausmus isn’t saying. (Photo: Robin Buckson / Detroit News)

Detroit — With more days off scheduled in 2018, and with Opening Day targeted for a record-early date, March 29, the Tigers are looking also at an early-bird kickoff to their 2018 spring-training schedule.

They’ll open Feb. 22 with their usual preseason goodwill game against Florida Southern at Joker Marchant Stadium.

Two days later, they play their Grapefruit League home opener against the Blue Jays.

The Yankees will visit Lakeland three times: March 6, March 17, and March 20.

The remainder of the Grapefruit League calendar will be released later. The Tigers, of course, have been training at Lakeland, Florida, since 1934. It’s big-league baseball’s longest alliance between a team and a spring-training town.

Serious matter

The Tigers say there are no immediate plans to add protective netting in the aftermath of Thursday’s accident at Yankee Stadium when a 4-year-old girl was hit by Todd Frazier’s line drive.

The Tigers follow the outline presented by Commissioner Rob Manfred’s office that requires netting from the foul screen to the dugout steps. Ten teams have netting that extends beyond the minimum.

Ron Colangelo, Tigers vice president of communications, said there is “ongoing communication” internally and with Manfred’s office on the fan-safety issue.

“The Tigers are looking at this closely, and have been,” Colangelo said.

Sunday switch

In a bid to make traffic and parking easier for customers on Comerica Park’s final baseball day of 2017, the Tigers and Twins will play at 12:10 p.m. Sunday.

The Lions will be busy against the Falcons at Ford Field and the side-by-side venues were never ideally designed to handle same-time events.

Thus, the Tigers will play an hour earlier, while the Lions and Falcons will kick off at 1 p.m.

Tigers schedule

No word

Brad Ausmus was keeping secrets Thursday.

The Tigers manager wouldn’t say which pitcher would start Friday night’s game against the Twins.

Best guess: Daniel Norris, who has been working in the bullpen in a bid to put his mechanics and repertoire in alignment.

Twins at Tigers

Time: 7:10 tonight, Comerica Park

TV/radio: FS1/97.1

Starting pitchers

Twins: RHP Kyle Gibson (11-10, 5.07): He’s a former first-round Twins pick who hasn’t been flashing ace-grade stuff. Tigers have twice beaten him in 2017.

Tigers: The Tigers had not announced as of Thursday who would start Friday's game.

Lynn.henning@detroitnews.com

Twitter.com/Lynn_Henning