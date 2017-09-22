Brad Ausmus won't return as Detroit Tigers manager
Brad Ausmus watches the action during a game against
Brad Ausmus watches the action during a game against the Seattle Mariners at Comerica Park in April 2017.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Brad Ausmus runs the bases for cutoff drills during
Brad Ausmus runs the bases for cutoff drills during spring training in March 2015.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Brad Ausmus is ejected from a game against the Minnesota
Brad Ausmus is ejected from a game against the Minnesota Twins at Comerica Park in May 2016.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Brad Ausmus watches pitching practice at spring training
Brad Ausmus watches pitching practice at spring training in February 2015.  Detroit News
Tigers GM Al Avila talks with manager Brad Ausmus in
Tigers GM Al Avila talks with manager Brad Ausmus in May 2016.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Brad Ausmus takes a selfie with fans at Comerica Park
Brad Ausmus takes a selfie with fans at Comerica Park in July 5 2015.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Brad Ausmus talks with Miguel Cabrera during batting
Brad Ausmus talks with Miguel Cabrera during batting practice in May 2017.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Brad Ausmus watches the action during a game against
Brad Ausmus watches the action during a game against the Texas Rangers in May 2017.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Brad Ausmus talks with former Tigers manager Jim Leyland
Brad Ausmus talks with former Tigers manager Jim Leyland during batting practice in July 2015.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Brad Ausmus argues with home plate umpire Sam Holbrook
Brad Ausmus argues with home plate umpire Sam Holbrook during a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Comerica Park in July 2015.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh talks with Tigers
Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh talks with Tigers manager Brad Ausmus during a spring training game in Bradenton, Fla., in March 2016.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers manager Brad Ausmus watches from the dugout
Tigers manager Brad Ausmus watches from the dugout during a game against the Texas Rangers in May 2016.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Brad Ausmus pitches batting practice before a game
Brad Ausmus pitches batting practice before a game against the Kansas City Royals in July 2016.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers manager Brad Ausmus talks with the media before
Tigers manager Brad Ausmus talks with the media before a game against the Minnesota Twins in July 2016.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers manager Brad Ausmus watches while players stretch
Tigers manager Brad Ausmus watches while players stretch during spring training in February 2017.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Brad Ausmus jokes with Jim Leyland in spring training
Brad Ausmus jokes with Jim Leyland in spring training in February 2017.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers manager Brad Ausmus talks with someone in the
Tigers manager Brad Ausmus talks with someone in the dugout during a spring training game in February 2017.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Brad Ausmus and Al Avila are pictured in spring training
Brad Ausmus and Al Avila are pictured in spring training in February 2017.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Nick Castellanos and Brad Ausmus argue with home plate
Nick Castellanos and Brad Ausmus argue with home plate umpire Doug Eddings during a game against the Minnesota Twins at Comerica Park in May 2016.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Brad Ausmus talks with Marian Ilitch after the pregame
Brad Ausmus talks with Marian Ilitch after the pregame tribute to Mike Ilitch at Comerica Park in April 2017.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Nick Castellanos talks with Brad Ausmus in the dugout
Nick Castellanos talks with Brad Ausmus in the dugout in April 2017. (Robin Buckson / Detroit News)  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Brad Ausmus talks with bench coach Gene Lamont during
Brad Ausmus talks with bench coach Gene Lamont during a game against the Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park in April 2017.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Dave Dombrowski introduces new Tigers manager Brad
Dave Dombrowski introduces new Tigers manager Brad Ausmus in 2013.  Detroit News
    Brad Ausmus will not be extended a new contract for next season, Detroit Tigers general manager Al Avila announced on Friday.

    Ausmus will remain Tigers manager through the end of this season.

    Avila made the announcement at Comerica Park ahead of the Tigers’ game against the Minnesota Twins. The Tigers have just nine games remaining in the regular season.

    Ausmus, 48, is nearing the end of his fourth season as the Tigers’ boss. He has a 312-325 record and one playoff appearance, which occurred in his first season in Detroit in 2014.

    "As we transition the ballclub in a new direction, I feel it's best we have a new approach and a fresh start with the manager position," Avila said in a statement. "Brad has done an admirable job under, at times, difficult circumstances, especially this season, and we appreciate his professionalism and dedication to the Tigers the past four years. Our search for a new manager is underway. We plan to keep an open-mind in considering current members of the coaching staff for positions in 2018, but that will be in conjunction with the manager we hire."

    The 2017 season has been Ausmus’ worst in Detroit. The Tigers are 62-91 and in fourth place in the American League Central, 34 games behind the first-place Cleveland Indians and just a half-game ahead of the Chicago White Sox, entering Friday’s games.

    "If Al had walked in and offered me a new contract, I probably wouldn't have come back because this team and organization is starting over and it needs a new voice," Ausmus told reporters.

    Ausmus had dropped hints of his exit from the Tigers in recent days, making third-person references to “the manager,” when answering questions about next season’s team.

    For example, when he was asked where Nick Castellanos might best fit in next season’s lineup, Ausmus said, “The manager will have to figure that out.”

    Ausmus was named Tigers manager in November 2013, succeeding Jim Leyland. He led the Tigers to a 90-72 record and the AL Central title in that first season. The Tigers were eliminated by the Baltimore Orioles in the AL Division Series, three games to one.

    The Tigers missed the playoffs in 2015 and 2016, finishing with 74-87 (fifth place) and 86-75 (second place) records, respectively.

    Ausmus was in the final year of the original four-year contract he signed with the Tigers. There was a team option for the 2017 season, which the Tigers picked up at the end of the 2016 campaign.

    Ausmus had no MLB managing experience before he was hired by former Detroit GM Dave Dombrowski to lead the Tigers in 2013.

    “Brad is very professional and he understood the reasoning,” Avila said. “We didn’t win. The organization got to a point where we needed a change.”

    Come back to The Detroit News for more on this developing story.

