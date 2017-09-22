Brad Ausmus (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

Brad Ausmus will not be extended a new contract for next season, Detroit Tigers general manager Al Avila announced on Friday.

Ausmus will remain Tigers manager through the end of this season.

Avila made the announcement at Comerica Park ahead of the Tigers’ game against the Minnesota Twins. The Tigers have just nine games remaining in the regular season.

Ausmus, 48, is nearing the end of his fourth season as the Tigers’ boss. He has a 312-325 record and one playoff appearance, which occurred in his first season in Detroit in 2014.

"As we transition the ballclub in a new direction, I feel it's best we have a new approach and a fresh start with the manager position," Avila said in a statement. "Brad has done an admirable job under, at times, difficult circumstances, especially this season, and we appreciate his professionalism and dedication to the Tigers the past four years. Our search for a new manager is underway. We plan to keep an open-mind in considering current members of the coaching staff for positions in 2018, but that will be in conjunction with the manager we hire."

The 2017 season has been Ausmus’ worst in Detroit. The Tigers are 62-91 and in fourth place in the American League Central, 34 games behind the first-place Cleveland Indians and just a half-game ahead of the Chicago White Sox, entering Friday’s games.

"If Al had walked in and offered me a new contract, I probably wouldn't have come back because this team and organization is starting over and it needs a new voice," Ausmus told reporters.

Ausmus had dropped hints of his exit from the Tigers in recent days, making third-person references to “the manager,” when answering questions about next season’s team.

For example, when he was asked where Nick Castellanos might best fit in next season’s lineup, Ausmus said, “The manager will have to figure that out.”

Ausmus was named Tigers manager in November 2013, succeeding Jim Leyland. He led the Tigers to a 90-72 record and the AL Central title in that first season. The Tigers were eliminated by the Baltimore Orioles in the AL Division Series, three games to one.

The Tigers missed the playoffs in 2015 and 2016, finishing with 74-87 (fifth place) and 86-75 (second place) records, respectively.

Ausmus was in the final year of the original four-year contract he signed with the Tigers. There was a team option for the 2017 season, which the Tigers picked up at the end of the 2016 campaign.

Ausmus had no MLB managing experience before he was hired by former Detroit GM Dave Dombrowski to lead the Tigers in 2013.

“Brad is very professional and he understood the reasoning,” Avila said. “We didn’t win. The organization got to a point where we needed a change.”

