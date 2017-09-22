Tigers pitcher Daniel Norris (4-7, 5.38) starts Friday against the Twins. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

The Tigers continue their four-game series with the Twins on Friday at Comerica Park. Minnesota took the opener, clobbering Detroit 12-1 on 14 hits Thursday in Jordan Zimmermann's first start since Sept. 2.

Zimmermann, who has been sidelined with neck issues, was touched for three runs on five hits in four innings. The Twins walloped the Tigers' bullpen for the remaining nine runs.

Nick Castellanos, who went 0-for-4, also saw his 17-game hitting streak end.

Left-hander Daniel Norris (4-7, 5.38) goes for the Tigers. Right-hander Kyle Gibson (11-10, 5.07) counters for the Twins.

Twins at Tigers

First pitch: 7:08 p.m.

TV/radio: Fox Sports Detroit/97.1 FM

Records: The Tigers are 62-91, in fourth place and 34 games back of the first-place Indians in the AL Central. The Twins are 79-74, in second place and 17 games behind the Indians.

LINEUPS

Twins

1. Brian Dozier, 2B

2. Joe Mauer, 1B

3. Jorge Polanco, SS

4. Eduardo Escobar, 3B

5. Eddie Rosario, LF

6. Byron Buxton, CF

7. Robbie Grossman, DH

8. Max Kepler, RF

9. Chris Gimenez, C

Kyle Gibson, SP

Tigers lineup will be posted shortly

