Manager Brad Ausmus of the Tigers pulls pitcher Daniel Norris during the fifth inning. (Photo: Duane Burleson / Getty Images)

Detroit — The rules of baseball mandated the Tigers and Minnesota Twins play the second of their four-game series Friday night. But after all the pregame news, it seemed a tad anticlimactic — at least for the home team.

The Twins continued to cement their hold on the second wild-card spot with a methodical, 7-3 win over the Tigers, who were playing after the announcement was made that manager Brad Ausmus would not be offered a contract for 2018.

These final nine games will be his last after four seasons managing the Tigers.

Left-hander Daniel Norris made his first start since before the All-Star break (July 7). He fought his way back from groin and quad injuries and a gnarly rehab stint at Toledo, where he struggled to command his pitches.

BOX SCORE: Twins 7, Tigers 3

He was put back into the rotation after four relief stints and looked sharp for two innings before things slipped away.

Twins left-handed hitting Max Kepler led off the third inning with a long home run to right field. He clobbered a 91-mph fastball from Norris.

The last out of the inning was another well-struck ball by a left-handed hitter.

Joe Mauer pounded a tailing liner toward the gap in left-center. JaCoby Jones sprinted 70 feet in 4.1 seconds (according to Statcast), dived on the warning track toward the wall, and made a spectacular catch.

Norris didn’t get such defensive support in the fourth inning.

With two on and one out, Byron Buxton hit a line drive at third baseman Jeimer Candelario. Somehow, whether it knuckled and dipped on him or he just took his eye off it, the ball got past him for a two-run double.

The Tigers lost left-fielder Mikie Mahtook on the play, as well. He aggravated his left groin chasing the ball down in the left-field corner. It’s the same groin that cost him five games earlier this month.

He was scheduled to have an MRI to assess the severity of the injury.

Buxton, who had three hits, scored on a Kepler single.

A two-out RBI by Eduardo Escobar chased Norris in the fifth. He gave up the five runs on seven hits with a walk and two strikeouts. The Twins also stole a pair of bases on him.

He should get one more start before the end of the season.

The Tigers hit a pair of home runs off Twins starter Kyle Gibson, both clearing the bullpen in left field. Nick Castellanos hit his 25th of the year in the second and Ian Kinsler hit his 21st in the sixth.

Jones created the Tigers’ second run with his speed in the third inning. He singled and then bolted from first to third on a ground out to shortstop Jorge Polanco. Jones never stopped running around second base.

Kinsler drove him home with a bloop single over the drawn-in infield.

The Tigers bullpen, which was tagged for nine runs on Thursday, kept things relatively quiet. Drew VerHagen gave up a run in the sixth, RBI double by Robbie Grossman, and Shane Greene gave up a home run to Brian Dozier (32) in the ninth.

Daniel Stumpf, VerHagen (two strikeouts), Chad Bell (two), Alex Wilson (one) and Greene (two) combined to strike out seven and allow three hits in 4 1/3 innings.

