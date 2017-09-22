Brad Ausmus won't return as Detroit Tigers manager
Detroit Tigers manager Brad Ausmus talks with James
Detroit Tigers manager Brad Ausmus talks with James McCann (34) during batting practice before Friday's game at Comerica Park following general manager Al Avila's announcement that the club was not extending a contract offer to Ausmus, who has been at the helm the last four seasons.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Detroit Tigers General Manager Al Avila announces Friday
Detroit Tigers General Manager Al Avila announces Friday that the club is not extending a contract offer to manager Brad Ausmus.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
During batting practice before Friday's game, Miguel
During batting practice before Friday's game, Miguel Cabrera looks over at the large group of media gathered in the Tigers dugout for the announcement that manager Brad Ausmus will not return as manager next season in Detroit.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Detroit Tigers manager Brad Ausmus talks to the media
Detroit Tigers manager Brad Ausmus talks to the media in the Tigers dugout after the announcement that his contract will not be renewed at the end of the season.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Detroit Tigers manager Brad Ausmus leaves the dugout
Detroit Tigers manager Brad Ausmus leaves the dugout speaking with media following the announcement that his contract will not be renewed at the end of the season  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Brad Ausmus watches the action during a game against
Brad Ausmus watches the action during a game against the Seattle Mariners at Comerica Park in April 2017.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Brad Ausmus runs the bases for cutoff drills during
Brad Ausmus runs the bases for cutoff drills during spring training in March 2015.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Brad Ausmus is ejected from a game against the Minnesota
Brad Ausmus is ejected from a game against the Minnesota Twins at Comerica Park in May 2016.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Brad Ausmus watches pitching practice at spring training
Brad Ausmus watches pitching practice at spring training in February 2015.  Detroit News
Tigers GM Al Avila talks with manager Brad Ausmus in
Tigers GM Al Avila talks with manager Brad Ausmus in May 2016.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Brad Ausmus takes a selfie with fans at Comerica Park
Brad Ausmus takes a selfie with fans at Comerica Park in July 5 2015.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Brad Ausmus talks with Miguel Cabrera during batting
Brad Ausmus talks with Miguel Cabrera during batting practice in May 2017.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Brad Ausmus watches the action during a game against
Brad Ausmus watches the action during a game against the Texas Rangers in May 2017.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Brad Ausmus talks with former Tigers manager Jim Leyland
Brad Ausmus talks with former Tigers manager Jim Leyland during batting practice in July 2015.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Brad Ausmus argues with home plate umpire Sam Holbrook
Brad Ausmus argues with home plate umpire Sam Holbrook during a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Comerica Park in July 2015.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh talks with Tigers
Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh talks with Tigers manager Brad Ausmus during a spring training game in Bradenton, Fla., in March 2016.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers manager Brad Ausmus watches from the dugout
Tigers manager Brad Ausmus watches from the dugout during a game against the Texas Rangers in May 2016.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Brad Ausmus pitches batting practice before a game
Brad Ausmus pitches batting practice before a game against the Kansas City Royals in July 2016.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers manager Brad Ausmus talks with the media before
Tigers manager Brad Ausmus talks with the media before a game against the Minnesota Twins in July 2016.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers manager Brad Ausmus watches while players stretch
Tigers manager Brad Ausmus watches while players stretch during spring training in February 2017.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Brad Ausmus jokes with Jim Leyland in spring training
Brad Ausmus jokes with Jim Leyland in spring training in February 2017.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers manager Brad Ausmus talks with someone in the
Tigers manager Brad Ausmus talks with someone in the dugout during a spring training game in February 2017.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Brad Ausmus and Al Avila are pictured in spring training
Brad Ausmus and Al Avila are pictured in spring training in February 2017.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Nick Castellanos and Brad Ausmus argue with home plate
Nick Castellanos and Brad Ausmus argue with home plate umpire Doug Eddings during a game against the Minnesota Twins at Comerica Park in May 2016.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Brad Ausmus talks with Marian Ilitch after the pregame
Brad Ausmus talks with Marian Ilitch after the pregame tribute to Mike Ilitch at Comerica Park in April 2017.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Nick Castellanos talks with Brad Ausmus in the dugout
Nick Castellanos talks with Brad Ausmus in the dugout in April 2017. (Robin Buckson / Detroit News)  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Brad Ausmus talks with bench coach Gene Lamont during
Brad Ausmus talks with bench coach Gene Lamont during a game against the Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park in April 2017.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Dave Dombrowski introduces new Tigers manager Brad
Dave Dombrowski introduces new Tigers manager Brad Ausmus in 2013.  Detroit News
    Here is some reaction to the Detroit Tigers announcing that Brad Ausmus would not return to manage the team in 2018.

