Here is some reaction to the Detroit Tigers announcing that Brad Ausmus would not return to manage the team in 2018.
The #Tigers indeed expected to fire Brad Ausmus, as @anthonyfenech reports; #Mets and #Braves expected to seek new managers too this winter— Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) September 22, 2017
Ausmus said even if Avila had offered him a new contract, he likely wouldn't have taken it. Believes team needs a new leader. #Tigers— Will Burchfield (@burchie_kid) September 22, 2017
For those who said Jim Caldwell would outlast brad Ausmus give yourself a cookie— Terry Foster (@TerryFoster971) September 22, 2017
Maybe Tigers should've asked for Alex Cora as player to be named later in Verlander trade. Astros' bench coach makes sense as next manager.— John Niyo (@JohnNiyo) September 22, 2017
Note on #Tigers managerial search: Mike Redmond played for Jim Leyland with 1998 #Marlins, when Al Avila was in front office there. @MLB— Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) September 22, 2017
Brad Ausmus is out as Tigers manager. This news comes four years too late— Terry Foster (@TerryFoster971) September 22, 2017
Brad Ausmus said he likely wouldn’t have taken a new contract if it was even offered. He thinks the Tigers need a new voice.— Brad Galli (@BradGalli) September 22, 2017
Omar Vizquel makes all the sense in the world as Brad Ausmus' replacement. Long has deserved a shot. Time might be now.— Tony Paul (@TonyPaul1984) September 22, 2017
If he chooses, Brad Ausmus will manage again, and he is an extraordinary man, manager. HOFers LaRussa, Cox, Torre also got axed early— Peter Gammons (@pgammo) September 22, 2017
The #Tigers fire Brad Ausmus; he & staff will finish 2017 season then he's free. Short term: Ausmus will be better off than Tigers will— Scott Miller (@ScottMillerBbl) September 22, 2017
Question is how eager candidates are to take a chance on Tigers' rebuild if better opportunities out there. None yet, but there will be.— John Niyo (@JohnNiyo) September 22, 2017
Ausmus finishing year. "Because I am under contract through 2017 and my job is to manage the Tigers. I'm going to do that until it's over"— Chris McCosky (@cmccosky) September 22, 2017
