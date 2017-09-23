Tigers relief pitcher Alex Wilson reacts after being hit by a ball during the eighth inning. He was diagnosed with a fractured fibula. (Photo: Carlos Osorio / Associated Press)

Detroit — Things were clipping along just fine for the Tigers on Saturday.

They took a 3-2 lead into the eighth inning after another strong outing from Matthew Boyd. But, as has often been the case this month, it unraveled quickly. The wild-card seeking Twins batted around in the eighth and cruised to a 10-4 win, handing the Tigers a sixth straight loss.

It was painful, literally. Joe Mauer led off the top of the eighth by lining a 3-2 pitch off reliever Alex Wilson’s right shin. The ball left his bat at 103.8 mph; struck with more force than the ball that concussed pitcher Jeff Ferrell on Monday.

Wilson tried to stay in the game but nearly collapsed after throwing a warm-up pitch. He was helped off the field. X-rays revealed Wilson suffered a non-displaced fracture of his lower right fibula. His season is over.

Earlier, manager Brad Ausmus announced that outfielder Mikie Mahtook’s season was also over with a Grade 2 groin strain. Miguel Cabrera left the game in the first inning with a recurrence of lower back stiffness.

In the long eighth inning, third baseman Jeimer Candelario banged his knee chasing a foul pop-up in front of the Tigers’ dugout. He was diagnosed with a right knee bruise and replaced in the ninth.

Daniel Stumpf came in and gave up three straight singles — to Jorge Polanco, Eddie Rosario and Eduardo Escobar — none hard-hit and all after he got two strikes on the hitters. Two runs were in and the Twins were just heating up.

Stumpf was relieved by Joe Jimenez who was ... ineffective. He hit Byron Buxton to load the bases. With one out, Robbie Grossman rapped a two-run single and what had been a good-sized crowd began filing out.

The eight-run eighth inning was capped by a three-run home run by Zack Granite, a left-handed hitter, off left-hander Blaine Hardy. It was the first big-league home run for Granite, who had entered the game earlier in the inning as a pinch-runner for Mauer.

It was the eighth time the Tigers have allowed 10 or more runs this month.

Before all that tumult, though, Boyd was the story.

After he came within an out of a no-hitter and pitched a complete-game shutout in his last start, Boyd gave up a hit and a run on his second pitch of the game Saturday. And then went into shutdown mode for six-plus innings.

Brian Dozier bunted Boyd’s second pitch of the game toward third baseman Candelario, who fielded it on a hop and then fired the ball past first baseman Cabrera. Dozier circled the bases and scored as the ball rolled all the way into the right-field corner.

It was scored a single and three-base error on Candelario — his fourth error in the last nine games.

Boyd was unfazed — much like he was on Sunday after Tim Anderson of the White Sox broke up his no-no with two outs in the ninth. He allowed just one other hit through the sixth inning, striking out six.

He was commanding the inside quadrant of the strike zone with his fastball and off-speed pitches. Evidence of how off-balance the Twins hitters were: He got 11 swinging strikes and 17 called strikes (eight with his fastball).

Boyd faltered a bit in the seventh. Ehire Adrianza smacked a one-out double and scored on a single by Robbie Grossman. Boyd got the second out, but was at 100 pitches. He left to a warm ovation and with a 3-2 lead.

The Tigers got after Twins ace Ervin Santana early, but not for very long.

Ian Kinsler doubled to lead off the bottom of the first, then Alex Presley (RBI), Cabrera and Nick Castellanos (RBI) followed with singles.

The Tigers left the bases loaded after scoring the two runs.

Cabrera, who was not running comfortably around the bases, came out of the game with lower back stiffness.

Santana gave up a single to Jose Iglesias in the second and then retired 11 straight until Efren Navarro hit a 404-foot bomb into the seats in right field. It was his first big-league home run since July 26, 2014 — a blast he hit off then-Tigers ace Justin Verlander.

Navarro hit another home run in the ninth inning —the first multiple-home run game of his career.

