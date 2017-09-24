Lower back stiffness sidelined Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera for Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Twins. (Photo: Robin Buckson / Detroit News file)

Detroit — Imagine it being September, after rosters have been expanded, and being short on healthy players.

If it’s 2017, it’s a reality for the Tigers.

Injuries left the Tigers with just two extra available position players Sunday for the home finale against the Twins — and both were catchers, John Hicks and Bryan Holaday.

“Limping to the finish line,” manager Brad Ausmus shrugged.

The Tigers on Sunday were without:

■ First baseman Miguel Cabrera, who left the game in the first inning Saturday when his back stiffened. He was scheduled for an MRI Sunday.

■ Third baseman Jeimer Candelario left the game in the ninth Saturday with a right knee contusion. Ausmus said he would be “shocked” if Candelario wasn’t back in the lineup Tuesday in Kansas City. Candelario might also be available to pinch hit on Sunday.

■ Outfielder Mikie Mahtook (groin) is out for the season.

■ Outfielder Tyler Collins (intercostal strain) has been inactive the last three days but should be ready to play in Kansas City.

In addition to those position players, the Tigers lost reliever Alex Wilson on Saturday night for the season after a line drive by Joe Mauer broke his right fibula. Both he and starter Michael Fulmer (elbow) will not accompany the team on the final road trip.

Relief pitcher Jeff Ferrell (concussion) has begun to do some light tossing, but he still hasn’t cleared the concussion protocol. He will travel with the team to Kansas City.

Nick Castellanos, who has been playing right field the last two weeks, was back at third base. Efren Navarro, who hit two home runs Saturday, started at first.

