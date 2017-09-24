Twins 10, Tigers 4
Tigers catcher James McCann pounds fist with Paws before
Tigers catcher James McCann pounds fist with Paws before a game against the Minnesota Twins on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017, at Comerica Park in Detroit. It was the last home game for the Tigers this season. The Twins won, 10-4.  Dave Reginek, Getty Images
Tigers third baseman Nick Castellanos signs some autographs
Tigers third baseman Nick Castellanos signs some autographs for fans before the game.  Dave Reginek, Getty Images
Tigers pitcher Buck Farmer warms up before the game.
Tigers pitcher Buck Farmer warms up before the game.  Dave Reginek, Getty Images
The Twins' Brian Dozier swings and makes contact in
The Twins' Brian Dozier swings and makes contact in the first inning.  Dave Reginek, Getty Images
Tigers starter Buck Farmer delivers a pitch in the
Tigers starter Buck Farmer delivers a pitch in the first inning.  Dave Reginek, Getty Images
The Twins' Jorge Polanco belts a solo home run in the
The Twins' Jorge Polanco belts a solo home run in the first inning.  Dave Reginek, Getty Images
Tigers first baseman Efren Navarro hauls in a throw
Tigers first baseman Efren Navarro hauls in a throw as the Twins' Eddie Rosario hustles back to first base.  Dave Reginek, Getty Images
Twins starting pitcher Jose Berrios warms up before
Twins starting pitcher Jose Berrios warms up before the game.  Dave Reginek, Getty Images
The Tigers' Ian Kinsler #3 strikes out in the first
The Tigers' Ian Kinsler #3 strikes out in the first inning.  Dave Reginek, Getty Images
The Twins' Brian Dozier runs down a infield popup for
The Twins' Brian Dozier runs down a infield popup for an out in the first inning.  Dave Reginek, Getty Images
The Twins' Kennys Vargas fields a groundball in the
The Twins' Kennys Vargas fields a groundball in the first inning.  Dave Reginek, Getty Images
The Twins' Jorge Polanco (11) is congratulated by third-base
The Twins' Jorge Polanco (11) is congratulated by third-base coach Gene Glynn (13) after hitting a home run during the first inning.  Jose Juarez, Associated Press
Tigers pitcher Buck Farmer throws during the first
Tigers pitcher Buck Farmer throws during the first inning.  Jose Juarez, Associated Press
Twins pitcher Jose Berrios throws during the first
Twins pitcher Jose Berrios throws during the first inning.  Jose Juarez, Associated Press
Tigers manager Brad Ausmus watches the third inning.
Tigers manager Brad Ausmus watches the third inning.  Jose Juarez, Associated Press
Tigers outfielder JaCoby Jones can't make a catch on
Tigers outfielder JaCoby Jones can't make a catch on a deep fly ball hit by the Twins' Eddie Rosario in the sixth inning.  Dave Reginek, Getty Images
The Twins' Zack Granite hits a sacrifice fly during
The Twins' Zack Granite hits a sacrifice fly during the fourth inning.  Jose Juarez, Associated Press
The Twins' Eduardo Escobar high-fives teammate Eddie
The Twins' Eduardo Escobar high-fives teammate Eddie Rosario after hitting a three-run home run in the sixth inning.  Dave Reginek, Getty Images
The Tigers' Andrew Romine, right, is congratulated
The Tigers' Andrew Romine, right, is congratulated by teammate Nick Castellanos after scoring a run on a wild pitch during the fifth inning.  Jose Juarez, Associated Press
The Tigers' Jose Iglesias is congratulated by manager
The Tigers' Jose Iglesias is congratulated by manager Brad Ausmus after scoring a run during the fifth inning.  Jose Juarez, Associated Press
    Detroit — The MRI results on Miguel Cabrera’s damaged lower back revealed herniation in two disks, manager Brad Ausmus announced after the Tigers’ 10-4 loss to the Minnesota Twins on Sunday.

    “The treatment is to be determined,” Ausmus said.

    It remains to be seen whether Cabrera will play again this season.

    “It doesn’t necessarily mean (he will be shut down),” Ausmus said. “It depends on what the treatment is. He expressed to me that he wanted to go on the road (to Kansas City and Minnesota).

    “We’re not ruling out the possibility he can play again this season. But I am sure it would be in a designated-hitter role.”

    Cabrera has battled lower back stiffness and soreness all season, since back in March when it flared up during the World Baseball Classic. Throughout the season he’s taken anti-inflammatory medication, chiropractic manipulation and daily physical therapy.

    Among the treatment options, Ausmus said, could be some type of injection, as well as the manipulation therapy. Surgery, he said, has not been discussed.

    “I won’t say it’s not (an option), but I don’t believe it is based on what I’ve been told,” Ausmus said.

    The herniation, or bulging, was discovered in the L3-L4 and L4-L5 spinal disks. Ausmus dealt with the same issue, in the same spot, throughout his 18-year playing career.

    “This is something that’s been slowly developing for years,” Ausmus said. “What happens is, your disks lose water as you get older. They tend to dry out over time and gravity pinches down and the discs push out from the vertebra.

    “As they push out, they touch the nerves and that’s when you feel the irritation.”

    Injuries pile up for ‘limping’ Tigers

    Ausmus said the pain manifests differently in different people. Cabrera has expressed that he’s felt weakening in his legs, as well as the tightness in his back and hips.

    “Miggy throughout his career has played through pain the majority of players would not play through,” Ausmus said. “He wants to play every day and he often will downplay the severity of his pain.”

    The back pain has won out this year, though. He’s endured career-lows in average (.249), slugging (.399), home runs (16) and RBIs (60).

    Cabrera told Ausmus earlier in the week that he planned to do more core-strengthening exercises in the offseason to help alleviate the issue.

    “There are core exercises designed to work the muscles along the vertebra that help stabilize the vertebra so they don’t put as much pressure on the disks,” Ausmus said.

    Around the horn

    No telling where outfielder Alex Presley will end up next year, but he would love to have another year playing at Comerica Park and against Central Division pitching.

    He got two more hits Sunday and is hitting .371 in 37 games against the Central Division. Presley finished hitting .303 with five doubles, a triple and both his home runs at Comerica. He’s hitting .317 for the season.

    … Twins manager Paul Molitor messed up the chance to witness the first-ever Presley vs. Pressly matchup Sunday. With two outs and the Twins up 10-2 in the seventh inning, Alex Presley was due up to face Twins reliever Ryan Pressly. Presley has been in the league since 2011, Pressly since 2013, and they’d never faced each other. But Molitor spoiled the fun by bringing in lefty Taylor Rogers.

    … Buck Farmer got one earned run knocked off his record after the game. Initially, a pop-fly behind second base, which was dropped by Dixon Machado, was ruled a hit and an RBI. Later, it was correctly changed to an error and an unearned run.

    chris.mccosky/detroitnews.com

    7 LINKEDIN 1 COMMENTMORE