Tigers second baseman Dixon Machado can't reach the ball during the sixth inning Sunday in Detroit. (Photo: Jose Juarez / Associated Press)

Detroit — Buck Farmer remains somewhat of a mystery for the Tigers.

For four seasons now, they’ve gone back and forth on whether he is best suited to be a starting pitcher or a reliever. And after 31 starts this season, his 10th at the big-league level against the Twins on Sunday, they’ve reached no conclusion.

At times, his three-pitch arsenal is unhittable. He struck out five in five innings and had 10 swings and misses and 18 called strikes in 98 pitches. And yet, when he left the game after five innings, he’d been scratched for five runs and eight hits

The Tigers closed out the home portion of their schedule, fittingly, getting swept by the Twins, 10-4. The cumulative score in this three-game series was 39-12. It was the Tigers’ seventh straight loss and the ninth game they’ve allowed at least 10 runs this month.

BOX SCORE: Twins 10, Tigers 4

Farmer gave up a solo home run to Jorge Polanco in the first inning, an at-bat that epitomized how Farmer befuddles. He was ahead of Polanco 0-2, getting him to look at a well-placed fastball at 92 mph and a slider at 77.

But he left the 0-2 pitch, another fastball, up and over the heart of the plate. Polanco thanked him by depositing the ball in the right field seats.

Farmer’s outing was akin to a good ball-striking golfer who struggles to make putts. He made a lot of good pitches, but in the end didn’t score very well.

And yet, he fared better than the Tigers bullpen. Shredded for eight runs in two innings Saturday, the bullpen turned a 5-2 game into a 10-2 rout with a five-run sixth inning.

The Twins banged out four hits off lefty Chad Bell, including doubles by Brian Dozier and Eddie Rosario. Four of the runs were charged to Bell. Right-hander Victor Alcantara was greeted by a 416-foot, three-run home run from Eduardo Escobar.

The Tigers had just made it a three-run game in the bottom of the fifth off Twins starter Jose Berrios. Andrew Romine and Jose Iglesias singles supplied the tinder. Romine scored on a wild pitch and Iglesias on a single by Alex Presley.

The Tigers had runners at the corners with two outs when Efren Navarro ended the threat by flying out to the fence in left.

That was as close as the Tigers would get to a tie game.

Amazingly, there were still fans scattered around the lower deck chanting, “Let’s go Tigers,” until the final out. The definition of die-hards.

And they were rewarded by a two-out, two-run home run by Ian Kinsler in the bottom of the ninth. It was his 22nd of the season.

chris.mccosky@detroitnews.com

twitter.com/cmccosky