Tigers pitcher Anibal Sanchez starts Tuesday night against the Kansas City Royals. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

Two series to go.

The Tigers are on the road for the final six games of the season, starting with Tuesday night's game against the Kansas City Royals to open a three-game series. First pitch is at 8:15 p.m.

While the Tigers are essentially playing for the future, the Royals still have a stake in this season — technically — trailing the Twins by six games for the second wild-card spot with six remaining. The Tigers could officially end their postseason hopes with a victory Tuesday night.

Anibal Sanchez (3-5, 6.68 ERA) gets the start for the Tigers. He's been in a groove his past two starts, though he doesn't have a victory to show for it. He's limited his last two opponents (the White Sox and Athletics) to two runs on nine hits and four walks over 12 innings, striking out 19.

The Royals counter with 17-game winner Jason Vargas (17-10, 4.03 ERA). The lefty has won three straight starts, but was rocked in his last start against the Tigers on Sept. 5 to the tune of seven runs on six hits in just two innings of work.

TIGERS AT ROYALS

First pitch: 8:15 p.m. Tuesday, Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City, Mo.

TV/radio: Fox Sports Detroit/97.1 FM

Records: The Tigers are 62-94, last place in the American League Central Division, 36 games behind the Cleveland Indians. The Royals are 76-80, third place in the AL Central, six games behind the Minnesota Twins for the second wild-card spot.

TIGERS LINEUP

1. Ian Kinsler, 2B

2. Jose Iglesias, SS

3. Nick Castellanos, RF

4. Jeimer Candelario, 3B

5. James McCann, C

6. John Hicks, DH

7. Efren Navarro, 1B

8. JaCoby Jones, CF

9. Alex Presley, LF

SP: Anibal Sanchez, RHP

ROYALS LINEUP

1. Whit Merrifield, 2B

2. Lorenzo Cain, CF

3. Melky Cabrera, RF

4. Eric Hosmer, DH

5. Salvador Perez, C

6. Mike Moustakas, 3B

7. Brandon Moss, 1B

8. Alcides Escobar, SS

9. Alex Gordon, LF

SP: Jason Vargas, LHP

MORE COVERAGE

Tigers: Offseason program will improve Cabrera’s back

Henning: Ex-MLB manager Fredi Gonzalez a fit for Tigers

Leyland: Verlander could finish career with Tigers

Tigers' Jimenez relieved after family gets out of Puerto Rico

Shane Greene's role as Tigers' closer also in flux