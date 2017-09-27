Tigers' Andrew Romine, here playing second base, could play all nine position Sunday if the Twins clinch a wild-card berth. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)



Kansas City, Mo. — It looks like All Nine for Romine is going to happen Sunday against the Twins at Target Field.

Manager Brad Ausmus gave it his tentative blessing before the game Wednesday.

“Assuming nothing strange happens, we will do it the last game of the season,” he said. “That is assuming the wild card race will be sewed up by then.”

Tigers super utility-man Andrew Romine will attempt to be the fifth player in baseball history, and the first since Tigers' Shane Halter in 2000, to play all nine positions in one game.

“It should be cool,” Romine said. “Not many have done it before. If it happens, I’m excited to be part of history. Only four people have done it.”

Romine, who has played every position but catcher this season, prepped for the task by catching two bullpen sessions Wednesday. He caught Buck Farmer and Anibal Sanchez. Sanchez is expected to get the start on the mound in the season finale.

“I caught Sanchie plenty of times between innings,” Romine said. “And, he doesn’t throw 100 mph. That’s the main thing.”

Ausmus hasn’t fully devised the positional flowchart yet, but it is expected Romine will only pitch to one batter. There is a chance he may only catch one batter, too, though he is opposed to that.

“That’s bull,” he said. “I want to catch the whole inning. I am pushing to catch the whole inning.”

His brother Austin catches for the Yankees. Andrew's catcher's mitt is a hand-me-down from Austin. He does have his own catcher's gear, though.





Around the horn

Catcher James McCann threw out two would-be base stealers at second base on Tuesday night. He is now tied for fifth in the American League throwing out 18 runners. Since 2015, McCann has thrown out 67 runners trying to steal a base. That is second only to Royals Salvador Perez (69).

...Outfielder Tyler Collins (ribs) and pitcher Jeff Ferrell (concussion) were not available Wednesday.

…The Tigers are 5-45 when they don’t hit at least one home run in a game. They are 57-50 when they do.



Twitter: @cmccosky