The Tigers remain in the hunt to reach 100 losses this season, though a sole victory in their final five games would avoid the distinction.

Of course, it's been the same scenario for the past eight games — all losses. They're next shot comes Wednesday night, facing the Royals in the second game of their three-game series. First pitch is at 8:15 p.m.

Jordan Zimmermann (8-13, 6.19 ERA) gets the start for the Tigers, and he'll try to give the Tigers more than five innings for the first time since Aug. 18, when he lasted 5.1 in a loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Jason Hammel (8-13, 5.32 ERA) takes the hill for the Royals.

TIGERS AT ROYALS

First pitch: 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City, Mo.

TV/radio: Fox Sports Detroit/97.1 FM

Records: The Tigers are 62-95, fifth place in the American League Central Division, 36 games behind the Cleveland Indians. The Royals are 77-80, third place in the AL Central, 21 games behind the Indians.

TIGERS LINEUP

1. Ian Kinsler, 2B

2. Alex Presley, LF

3. Nick Castellanos, RF

4. Jeimer Candelario, 3B

5. James McCann, C

6. Efren Navarro, 1B

7. Dixon Machado, DH

8. Andrew Romine, CF

9. Jose Iglesias, SS

SP: Jordan Zimmermann, RHP

ROYALS LINEUP

1. Whit Merrifield, 2B

2. Melky Cabrera, RF

3. Eric Hosmer, DH

4. Mike Moustakas, 3B

5. Brandon Moss, 1B

6. Alcides Escobar, SS

7. Alex Gordon, LF

8. Paulo Orlando, CF

9. Drew Butera, C

SP: Jason Hammel, RHP

