Boston Red Sox Hall of Fame pitcher Pedro Martinez’s son has signed a contract with the Tigers. (Photo: Elise Amendola / Associated Press)

If he wins even a fraction of the big-league celebrity his father gained during his years in the big leagues, the Tigers will be satisfied-plus.

They have signed Pedro Martinez, Jr., who unlike his famous Hall of Fame father, is not a pitcher but a third baseman.

Martinez, who lives in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, has agreed to a Tigers contract, Baseball American reported Wednesday.

The deal is believed to play Martinez a sum in the low six figures.

“We’re very interested in the bat,” said Tom Moore, the Tigers’ director of international operations. “He’s got size, and a really advanced approach to the plate for his age.

“He’s a corner infielder with power. We’re going to start him as a third baseman, and I still think he’s going to grow, even with that body.”

Martinez recently turned 17 and is 6-foot-2, 185 pounds. He bats right-handed.

“Great baseball makeup and obviously he’s got a real good baseball pedigree, including uncles who played professionally,” Moore said. “He goes to an American school in Santo Domingo. Very well-educated. Completely bilingual. A really bright kid.”

The signing period for international talent began July 2 with the Tigers having a 2017 bonus pool of $4.75 million. They have since signed 19 players and have until June 15, 2018, to add others they’re still pursuing.

“We’re pretty close to the limit,” Moore said, “but there’s still some money to do some things. We’re still evaluating players, setting sights on a few more.”

