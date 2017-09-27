Kansas City Royals' Paulo Orlando (16) celebrates with Alcides Escobar (2) after hitting a two-run home run during the seventh inning. (Photo: Charlie Riedel / Associated Press)

Kansas City, Mo. — Jordan Zimmermann can go into the offseason in good health and with some hard-earned peace of mind.

And maybe so can the Tigers front office, relative to the three years and $74 million he has left on the payroll.

Zimmermann, in his second start after taking a nerve-blocking injection in his neck, pitched six very solid innings Wednesday, before the Kansas City Royals broke the game open late against the Tigers bullpen and won going away, 7-4.

It was the Tigers’ season-high ninth straight loss.

Royals center fielder Paulo Orlando, who spent most of the season in Triple-A, delivered the winning blow. Hitting .156 coming into the game, he blasted a two-out, 412-foot home run off reliever Drew VerHagen in the bottom of the seventh inning, taking the Royals from 3-2 down to 4-3 up.

BOX SCORE: Royals 7, Tigers 4

The Royals added three more in the bottom of the eighth, keyed by a bases-loaded double by Alcides Escobar. Escobar, who tripled and scored in the bottom of the seventh and robbed Jose Iglesias of an RBI single in the eighth, made his 329th straight start — the longest active streak in baseball.

The Tigers, 62-96, are still a half-game better than the Giants (62-97) in the race for the No. 1 draft pick.

The loss aside, Zimmermann was the highlight for the Tigers. He allowed just two runs and four hits, all singles. The two runs, and three of the hits, came in a very 2017-ish third inning for the Tigers.

With Alex Gordon on first and two outs, Zimmermann appeared to pick him off first for the final out of the inning. Gordon was called out on the field by first-base umpire Greg Gibson. But the play was reviewed and overturned.

Zimmermann, ahead in the count 0-2, gave up a single to Whit Merrifield, then a two-run single to Melky Cabrera. The ball was hit in the right-center field gap and Merrifield scored from first.

Zimmermann coasted through the fourth, fifth and sixth, allowing only a single to Paulo Orlando, and left with a 3-2 lead.

Something about Kauffman Stadium seems to suit Zimmermann. In his four previous starts here, he was 3-0 and had allowed four earned runs in 282/3 innings.

After going through a three-start stretch in August when he was tagged for 21 runs in 132/3 innings, which coincided with a recurrence of the neck and shoulder issues that plagued him last season, Zimmermann traveled to a neck specialist in Dallas to get the same injection he got last winter.

He could have justifiably shut it down at that point, but it was important to him that he get back on the mound for at least another start. He wound up making two.

That’s the positive news. The negative: He will finish with a 6.08 ERA, the highest ever by a Tigers pitcher with at least 29 starts.

The Tigers jumped out to a 3-0 lead against the Royals and starter Jason Hammel. Jeimer Candelario continues to make the Justin Wilson-Alex Avila trade with the Cubs look good, rapping a pair of RBI singles — one in the first inning and another in the third.

Both times he plated Alex Presley, who singled and scored three times, and has 74 hits in 67 games with the Tigers.

James McCann doubled in a run in the third inning, as well.

But the offense went cold after that. Hammel yielded only a walk from the fourth through the sixth innings.

Candelario knocked in his third run of the game with a ground out in the ninth inning, after Presley singled and Nick Castellanos (two hits) doubled.

