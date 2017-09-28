Tigers pitcher Daniel Norris will start Thursday night against the Kansas City Royals. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

The Detroit Tigers on Thursday night will try to avoid an imperfect 10.

The Tigers lug a nine-game losing streak into their game against the Kansas City Royals, capping a three-game series at Kauffman Stadium. First pitch is at 8:15 p.m.

The also remain in range to reach 100 losses, should they lose their final four games.

After getting hammered in a four-game sweep at the hands of the playoff-bound Twins, who outscored them by a whopping 27 runs combined in the series, the Tigers have at least been competitive against the Royals, owning leads in both games before falling.

Left-hander Daniel Norris (4-8, 5-59 ERA) takes the hill for the Tigers, making his second straight start after four relief appearances following a stint on the disabled list. Norris gave up five runs on seven hits and a walk Sept. 22 against the Twins.

The Royals counter with lefty Danny Duffy (9-9, 3.68 ERA), who's making his third start since a DL stint. He's allowed three earned runs in 11 innings combined in his past two starts, fanning 10.

TIGERS AT ROYALS

First pitch: 8:15 p.m. Thursday, Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City, Mo.

TV/radio: Fox Sports Detroit/97.1 FM

Records: The Tigers are 62-96, fifth place in the American League Central Division, 37.5 games behind the Cleveland Indians. The Royals are 78-80, third place in the AL Central, 21.5 games behind the Indians.

TIGERS LINEUP

1. Jose Iglesias, SS

2. Dixon Machado, 2B

3. Nick Castellanos, RF

4. James McCann, DH

5. John Hicks, 1B

6. Bryan Holaday, C

7. Andrew Romine, 3B

8. Alex Presley, LF

9. JaCoby Jones, CF

SP: Daniel Norris, LHP

ROYALS LINEUP

1. Whit Merrifield, 2B

2. Lorenzo Cain, CF

3. Melky Cabrera, RF

4. Eric Hosmer, 1B

5. Salvador Perez, C

6. Alcides Escobar, SS

7. Cheslor Cuthbert, 3B

8. Paulo Orlando, CF

9. Alex Gordon, LF

SP: Danny Duffy, LHP

